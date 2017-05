It took all these years of death, torture, rape, and mayhem on the hapless people of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) for the world to finally awaken to their sufferings at the hands of Indian state forces.Ironically, just as the world seems to have awakened, Pakistan seems to have lost interest. One can only wonder why?When the indigenous uprising against Indian rule in IHK took everybody by surprise, it was led by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front which, as its name suggests, sought a unified, [Independent] Kashmir.IHK went through numerous transitions. At its inception, IHK had its own flag, its own Prime Minister [not Chief Minister], and its own judicial system. It was, in all but reality, an independent state.In 1965, when Pakistan undertook its ill-advised, ill-planned and disastrous venture to liberate it, the people of IHK had reconciled to being under Indian rule. They did not merely refused to support their so-called liberators but even proactively supported Indian troops.Read more: Why isn't the world talking about Kashmir? In 1989 , when the indigenous uprising against Indian rule in IHK took everybody by surprise, it was led by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front which, as its name suggests, sought a unified, [Independent] Kashmir. Since a separatist movement did not suit Pakistan, JKLF was deliberately undermined and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference came into being.In an effort to support Indian Kashmiris, Pakistan also helped give their movement an Islamic hue, which encouraged Muslim freedom fighters to join their cause. This was destined to be a disastrous move.Foreign Muslims had no empathy for local people — their cause and conditions. Many among these fighters merely sought to win support by ‘terrorizing the locals more than Indians’. And, consequently, alienated them totally.A few years later, Indian Kashmiris were getting fed up of both countries.The uprising is led by Kashmiri youth. These are youngsters who hid and saw their mothers and sisters raped and buried their tortured fathers, uncles, and brothers. They won’t give up.The Kargil misadventure was the final straw. Kashmiris had enthusiastically rallied to this when it began. But, when it ended as disastrously as it did, the Kashmiri people finally lost all hope from Pakistani support.The most recent uprising in IHK is again a separatist movement. What is more, it’s one that has deliberately and, as a matter of policy, spurned any assistance. Consequently, only a few of the fighters possess weapons. Most people are armed with stones and sticks.Read more: Is Kashmir slipping away from India? The uprising is led by Kashmiri youth. These are youngsters who hid and saw their mothers and sisters raped and buried their tortured fathers, uncles, and brothers. They are not prepared to be ruled and/or subordinated by either country. And they won’t give up. I wrote a couple of years ago that, ‘if we offered support, the stones and sticks may be turned on us as well’. Perhaps that answers my initial question about why Pakistan is not as involved as it should be.In 1965, when Pakistan undertook its ill-advised, ill-planned, and disastrous venture to liberate Kashmir, the people there had reconciled to being under Indian rule.