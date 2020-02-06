Kashmir not on agenda of OIC foreign ministers’ meeting

Thamizh Puli said: why would OIC want to discuss anything about Kashmir? Imran Khan and company will just keep raising it to keep it alive in Pakistan. Waste. Click to expand...

xyx007 said: OIC is created on belhaf of US to protect the interest of Israel from arabs Click to expand...

Its our policy whether you or those good for nothing Arab world likes it or not. Yes in real, its futile exercise for decades but it has symbolic value for us. It depicts who are with us whose not. In the last few years we inclined more towards China and in Muslim world, we see Turkey as our major alliance now.(Pakistan) Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was one of its major master mind. It was a masterstroke that time diplomatically but with in few years time its significance was neutralized after the murder of King Faisal, hanging of Bhutto and Iran-Iraq war.