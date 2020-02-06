What's new

Kashmir not on agenda of OIC foreign ministers’ meeting

H

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
23,396
13
22,930
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Kashmir not on agenda of OIC foreign ministers’ meeting
The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 26 Nov 2020
Facebook Count
Twitter Share

21
In this file photo, paramilitary personnel stop Kashmiri commuters in Srinagar during a clampdown. — AFP

In this file photo, paramilitary personnel stop Kashmiri commuters in Srinagar during a clampdown. — AFP




ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir dispute has not been included in the agenda of the two-day meeting of foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being held in Niger’s capital Niamey from Friday.
The OIC statements, both in English and Arabic, made no specific mention of Kashmir in the agenda announced in Riyadh.
OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen was quoted in the official statement as having said that the meeting would discuss the Palestinian cause, the fight against violence, extremism and terrorism, Islamophobia and defamation of religion, the situation of Muslim minorities and communities in non-member states, fundraising for the Rohingya case at the International Court of Justice, as well as the promotion of dialogue among civilisations, cultures and religions, and other emerging matters.
The agenda of the Niamey meeting also includes discussion on the political, humanitarian, economic, social and cultural and other issues related to science and technology, the media and the progress made in the implementation of the “OIC-2025: Plan of Action” document. It would, moreover, feature a brainstorming session on “Security and Humanitarian Challenges Confronting African Sahel States Members of the OIC”.
Pakistan’s request for a meeting of the contact group on the issue also declined
Click to expand...
Pakistan has since the annexation of occupied Kashmir by India been demanding a special meeting of the OIC foreign ministers on the dispute. The meeting has not been convened so far because the Saudis, who wield a virtual veto in the 57-member bloc of Muslim countries, has not supported Islamabad’s move.
The latest omission of Kashmir from the agenda of the regular foreign ministers’ meeting comes at a time when ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia/UAE remain strained over what Pakistani diplomats say are “unfulfilled expectations”.
A diplomatic source separately said that this time OIC Contact Group on Kashmir would not meet either. The hosts declined a Pakistani request for a meeting on the pretext of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi left Islamabad on Wednesday for participating in the OIC meeting.
The Foreign Office said Mr Qureshi would highlight the aggravating human rights situation in occupied Kashmir after last year’s annexation and introduction of measures to change the demographic structure of the Muslim-majority and disputed region.
Iftikhar A. Khan adds: The foreign minister, meanwhile, wrote a letter to the president of the United Nations Security Council and the secretary general, urging the Security Council to exercise its direct responsibility to prevent India from perpetrating its criminal colonial project to change the demographic structure of the disputed territory.
The letter also calls for securing the implementation of the UN resolutions which recognise Kashmiris’ legitimate right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.
Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2020
 
The Accountant

The Accountant

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 13, 2016
7,269
18
8,458
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HAIDER said:
Kashmir not on agenda of OIC foreign ministers’ meeting
The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 26 Nov 2020
Facebook Count
Twitter Share

21
In this file photo, paramilitary personnel stop Kashmiri commuters in Srinagar during a clampdown. — AFP

In this file photo, paramilitary personnel stop Kashmiri commuters in Srinagar during a clampdown. — AFP




ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir dispute has not been included in the agenda of the two-day meeting of foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being held in Niger’s capital Niamey from Friday.
The OIC statements, both in English and Arabic, made no specific mention of Kashmir in the agenda announced in Riyadh.
OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen was quoted in the official statement as having said that the meeting would discuss the Palestinian cause, the fight against violence, extremism and terrorism, Islamophobia and defamation of religion, the situation of Muslim minorities and communities in non-member states, fundraising for the Rohingya case at the International Court of Justice, as well as the promotion of dialogue among civilisations, cultures and religions, and other emerging matters.
The agenda of the Niamey meeting also includes discussion on the political, humanitarian, economic, social and cultural and other issues related to science and technology, the media and the progress made in the implementation of the “OIC-2025: Plan of Action” document. It would, moreover, feature a brainstorming session on “Security and Humanitarian Challenges Confronting African Sahel States Members of the OIC”.

Pakistan has since the annexation of occupied Kashmir by India been demanding a special meeting of the OIC foreign ministers on the dispute. The meeting has not been convened so far because the Saudis, who wield a virtual veto in the 57-member bloc of Muslim countries, has not supported Islamabad’s move.
The latest omission of Kashmir from the agenda of the regular foreign ministers’ meeting comes at a time when ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia/UAE remain strained over what Pakistani diplomats say are “unfulfilled expectations”.
A diplomatic source separately said that this time OIC Contact Group on Kashmir would not meet either. The hosts declined a Pakistani request for a meeting on the pretext of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi left Islamabad on Wednesday for participating in the OIC meeting.
The Foreign Office said Mr Qureshi would highlight the aggravating human rights situation in occupied Kashmir after last year’s annexation and introduction of measures to change the demographic structure of the Muslim-majority and disputed region.
Iftikhar A. Khan adds: The foreign minister, meanwhile, wrote a letter to the president of the United Nations Security Council and the secretary general, urging the Security Council to exercise its direct responsibility to prevent India from perpetrating its criminal colonial project to change the demographic structure of the disputed territory.
The letter also calls for securing the implementation of the UN resolutions which recognise Kashmiris’ legitimate right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.
Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2020
Click to expand...
OIC is no more an organization of strength. It is a dummy organization under hostage of KSA.

Pakistan turkey and malaysia plan needs to be persue further.
 
arjunk

arjunk

FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
779
0
1,537
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Can we just annex Saudi Arabia already. They have an incompetent military. We can even tactical nuke them as we please, they are really in no position to retaliate. We can use Iranian help too.
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
6,556
-1
9,761
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
OIC is more like an Arab league.

Better to initiate a new forum which was proposed earlier with the help of Turkey and Malaysia.
 
Mace

Mace

FULL MEMBER
Feb 23, 2018
916
-37
495
Country
India
Location
Australia
The Accountant said:
OIC is no more an organization of strength. It is a dummy organization under hostage of KSA.

Pakistan turkey and malaysia plan needs to be persue further.
Click to expand...
Clearly Pak has lost any little diplomatic leverage it might have had before. It has little usefulness to the Arab world now.
 
T

Thamizh Puli

FULL MEMBER
Aug 24, 2019
823
-3
432
Country
India
Location
United States
why would OIC want to discuss anything about Kashmir? Imran Khan and company will just keep raising it to keep it alive in Pakistan. Waste.
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
6,556
-1
9,761
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
INS_Vikramaditya said:
Sometimes even I am amazed at diplomatic prowess of India.
Click to expand...
India has nothing to do with it lol. Its more because of our refusal to Yemen war first and now US is pressurizing Pakistan via Saudia Arab to recognize Israel.
Thamizh Puli said:
less to prowess more to do with Pak stupidities & ill-intents
Click to expand...
what Pak stupidities and ill intents ? care to share or just trolling for the sake of it.
 
striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
3,324
-15
2,790
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
arjunk said:
Can we just annex Saudi Arabia already. They have an incompetent military. We can even tactical nuke them as we please, they are really in no position to retaliate. We can use Iranian help too.
Click to expand...
so you're going to side with a shiite against a sunni majority country???

Pakistan are majority Sunni.
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
6,556
-1
9,761
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan is close to Turkey which Saudis doesn't like it. They even protest with Pak govt when we were airing Turkish Ertugul drama lol
arjunk said:
Can we just annex Saudi Arabia already. They have an incompetent military. We can even tactical nuke them as we please, they are really in no position to retaliate. We can use Iranian help too.
Click to expand...
May God save us from arrogant idiots like you.
 
xyx007

xyx007

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 27, 2017
2,073
3
3,120
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
OIC is created on belhaf of US to protect the interest of Isreal from arabs and india from pakistan. OIC never resolved any Muslims issue in history. It is just bogus inactive org and only for having tea party get together. It is curse for us, and now arabi are planning Hindutva also be the member of OIC, isnt strange?
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
6,556
-1
9,761
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Thamizh Puli said:
why would OIC want to discuss anything about Kashmir? Imran Khan and company will just keep raising it to keep it alive in Pakistan. Waste.
Click to expand...
Its our policy whether you or those good for nothing Arab world likes it or not. Yes in real, its futile exercise for decades but it has symbolic value for us. It depicts who are with us whose not. In the last few years we inclined more towards China and in Muslim world, we see Turkey as our major alliance now.
xyx007 said:
OIC is created on belhaf of US to protect the interest of Israel from arabs
Click to expand...
(Pakistan) Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was one of its major master mind. It was a masterstroke that time diplomatically but with in few years time its significance was neutralized after the murder of King Faisal, hanging of Bhutto and Iran-Iraq war.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

H
  • Locked
Saudi Arabia unwilling to back OIC ministers’ meeting on Kashmir
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
115
Views
8K
nahtanbob
N
H
Riyadh plans OIC FMs meeting on Kashmir
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
RoadRunner401
RoadRunner401
xyx007
Saudi Defeat, Pakistan’s Win In UNHRC Elections Tells A Lot About OIC, Muslim World
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
dalvash
D
Dalit
Has KSA chosen a side?
9 10 11 12 13 14
Replies
203
Views
8K
fitpOsitive
fitpOsitive
S
OIC appoints special envoy on Kashmir
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
masterchief_mirza
masterchief_mirza

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom