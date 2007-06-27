Kashmir | News & Discussions.

What's new

So, is new media only reinforcing old stereotypes?

Salaam!

News update::coffee:

Ref:http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/world/south_asia/6243946.stm

Indian soldiers 'paraded naked'
By Altaf Hussain
BBC News, Srinagar



Two Indian soldiers have been paraded naked for allegedly attempting to rape a girl in Indian-administered Kashmir, police say.
Angry residents in Kunan village near the northern town of Bandipora beat up the soldiers, stripped them bare and paraded them through the market.

Police have charged the soldiers with attempted rape.

An army spokesman said the charges were baseless, and that the villagers had been incited by "hardliners".

Reports quoting local residents say that the two soldiers, dressed in civilian attire, forcibly entered a house in the village of Kunan on Tuesday evening.

The soldiers are said to have posed as militants and asked the family for food and shelter.

'Gathering intelligence'

The reports said that the soldiers allegedly attempted to rape a teenage girl in the house.

When the girl raised the alarm, neighbours rushed in and joined by the family, beat up the soldiers, stripped them, shaved their heads and smeared soot on their faces, witnesses say.

The soldiers were then paraded naked through the local market by the angry mob, who also shouted slogans against the army.

Police fired tear gas shells and fired in the air to break up the demonstration before taking the soldiers into custody.

Army spokesman Colonel Manjinder Singh said that the soldiers had gone to the village to collect intelligence.

He said some "hardliners" had levelled false allegations against them, and incited the residents.
 
Further Update:

Ref:http://www.dawn.com/2007/06/27/welcome.htm

Rapist Indian soldiers caught red-handed in occupied Kashmir SRINAGAR, occupied Kashmir, June 27 (AFP) &#8211; Police in occupied Kashmir had to fire shots in the air to rescue two Indian soldiers accused by furious villagers of trying to rape a 17-year-old Muslim girl, authorities and residents said Wednesday. The two plain-clothes soldiers had their scalps shaved and faces blackened after being overpowered by villagers in Kunan, near the town of Srinagar. &#8220;The two army men in civil dress entered our house demanding food and shelter. They asked my mother to leave and tried to rape me,&#8221; the unnamed victim of the alleged assault was quoted as saying by a local news agency. &#8220;I resisted and screamed and my neighbours rescued me,&#8221; she was quoted as saying. Police used batons and fired shots in the air to rescue the two while they were being paraded in a nearby town late on Tuesday. &#8220;The two are with us,&#8221; local police officer Khalid Ahmed told AFP from Bandipora town, adding police had also registered a complaint of sexual assault. &#8220;The two soldiers were on an information gathering mission when they were taken hostage by militant sympathisers,&#8221; army spokesman Colonel Manjinder Singh said. An 18-year-old insurgency and freedom movement has left more than 42,000 people dead, a third of them civilians, in occupied Kashmir, according to official figures. (Posted @ 11:50 PST)
 
If there were intention was to rape and was to do so dressed up as militants then how come they were not armed?
 
There are always two sides to a story..Trump charges for government compensation is routine thing in the valley, but yes we also have our bad apples; the story doesnt add up. But any ways I hope the girl gets out of her trauma fast and get on with life. If she deserves justice, hope that is done quick. Which has been the case now a days, especially last weeks sentencing of army personnel by the army JAG court
 
If guilty I hope somebody castrates these bashtards!:angry:
Na rahe ga baans, na bajay gi baansuri. :lol:
 
Hey hey, There are people over here who dont understand Hindi/Urdu, can we please stick on to the Queen MOM's english
 
I do, but i cant trouble to actually decipher it...lets all go back to our mother tongue english..lol

Neo said:
Ask Malay to translate it for the Mallu's. :D
Click to expand...

Worst joke of the century goes for this,

Its official now , Neo aint getting any action now a days
 
You'd be surprised....don't forget that I wear an airline uniform every day which does half the work....;)
 
