Mohammad Mansoor Magray, one of the Kashmiris seen interacting with NSA Ajit Doval, said he wouldn't have gone along if he had been told who he would be meeting.

tracked down one of the men who was part of the conversation with Doval in the video. A resident of Shopian’s Aliyalpora, Mohammad Mansoor Magray, 62, is a retired government officer and a social activist who said that he wouldn’t have gone along if he had been told it was to meet Doval, whom he didn’t recognise.Had I known it was Doval, I wouldn’t have gone. Even if they dragged me."“I had never seen him (Doval) before in my life. I thought maybe he’s the personal secretary of DGP Sahab,” said Magray, adding that his family was scared when the video went viral.Magray also said he would file a defamation suit against Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for putting his life in danger by calling him a “paid agent”.Excerpts from the interviewCan you please tell us something about yourself?I have been into social activism since last three decades. During my employment, I was very vocal in raising the issues of employees and I also served as the leader of a trade union.I have also protested against the sentencing of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru in New Delhi. More recently, I also protested against the challenge to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Indian constitution.After retirement, my activism has ranged between bringing public issues to the notice of government to ensure development in the district.Due to my rapport with the police and government officials, distressed families also approach me to get their kids released if they are picked up by security forces. They have a huge trust on me and every day, you’ll see people knocking on my door to get their issues solved.I dislike politics.He shook my hand and also asked me to click a picture with him. I realised it was a trap."What happened on 7 August?On 7 August, I was preparing for afternoon prayers at my home when some policemen in civvies came on motorcycles along with the personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). They asked me to come to the police station Shopian.As police have been rounding up political leaders and activists in the aftermath of Article 370, I thought that’s why they have summoned me.But they told me that Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbag Singh has come to Shopian on a visit.When I waited for 5-10 minutes and nobody turned up, I asked them: ‘Which cell are you putting me in? Here or in Tihar jail?’Since DGP Sahib is the representative of the government, I, as a social activist, decided to go to the police station. I hitched a ride on one of the motorcycles and went with them.I thought since locals have been locked up inside their homes for the last 72 hours, I should apprise the DGP about the hardships by the people. When I reached the police station, I saw some 5-6 people from Auqaf (mosque management) already there. When I waited for 5-10 minutes and nobody turned up, I asked them: ‘Which cell are you putting me in? Here or in Tihar jail?’Since no top official was turning up at the police station, I decided to leave and told officials that I will return after having lunch. I also told other gathered locals there that we should go home and come later.