Kashmir, Kargil Political Parties Say August 5 Will Be Marked As A Dark Day

A day ahead of the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, politicians in Kargil called it a black day and the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration headed by Farooq Abdullah says the BJP’s Naya Kashmir is a hoax. Peoples’ Conference says August 5 will be remembered as a dark day in the history of J&K.“The August 5 marks the completion of two years since an unprecedented assault on the Constitution of India was taken to nullify Article 370 of the constitution - thereby damaging the very bond of our relationship with the Union of India. By demolishing the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir by the government it has crossed all the limits of constitutionality,” spokesman of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration Mohammad Yousuf Taragami said.“Downgrading historic state of Jammu and Kashmir and dividing it into two separate union territories without the consent of the people has set a precedent that any state can cease to exist as a state and can be carved up into any number of fragments any time, by placing it under Governor's rule.”Gupkar declaration is a resolution passed by the National Conference, Peoples’ Democratic Party, Congress, Peoples’ Conference, and smaller parties on August 4, 2019, to defend J&K’s special status.A day later, on August 5, 2019, the BJP government revoked Article 370 amid arrests of around 8000 people including three former chief ministers.Last year after the government announced the elections for district development council polls, the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration fought the DDC polls jointly on individual party symbols. In the polls held in November-December last year, the PAGD won an impressive 110 seats of the total 280 constituencies.“The hoax of BJP’s Naya Kashmir is a joke now,” Tarigami said.Jammu Kashmir People’s Conference said August 5 will perpetually be remembered as a dark day and a day of disempowerment in the history of J&K. “August 5th is seen as a day of disempowerment, a reminder of the humiliation that the people of J&K were subjected to,” party spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said in a statement.At the same time, Jammu and Kashmir police Wednesday said it rejected a press release under the name of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani calling for the strike on August 5 and August 15.A police spokesperson quoting family sources of the ailing separatist leader said the statement has issued by someone from Pakistan. “Police is taking action against those who are circulating it to instigate violence. Case FIR under relevant sections of ULA(P)stands registered in Police station Budgam.”