kashmir valley area is much smaller

kashmir valley is surrounded by thick layer of border defense forces

Unlike Russia and USA ... India can absorb attrition against practically any foe due to large population which is mostly young

Indian armed forces already fighting insurgency in valley from past 30 years now, India has seen Afgans/Talibs/Uzbeks/Pashtuns/Panjabis/Pakistanis/Local insurgents.

Indian armed forces already fighting insurgency in jungle environment in north east/Maoists from past 60 odd years now

Huge number of para military is now mostly battle hardened in local insurgencies freeing Indian regular military.

Indian economy is mostly based on local consumption so as long as population is thr economy will be more of so stable.

Any insurgency led campaign which bets on enemy fatigue & attrition, is basically non-effective against as India has no dearth of men & material.

Food for thought:Few differences between kashmir valley & afganistanWhat is the solution?A massive first strike on Indian landmass will nukes closer to 1 megaton on every city of size above a million and rest tactical nukes on Indian armed forces at once, then again the opposing nation has to take a dozen hits from currently single operation SSBM arihant.