Kashmir Hum Social Media Awards 2020 - Powered by Facebook

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Hum tv program on Kashmir
|Kashmir War
|3
|Hum kia chahtay! Azadi........ Thousands of Kashmiris raising their voice
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|11
|Featured Kashmir will never be a part of India: Pakistan responds to Indian statement on PM's UNGA speech
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|9
|Featured Incompetent PM Imran Khan and his handlers are responsible for Indian annexation of Kashmir: Nawaz Sharif
|Pakistani Siasat
|150
|Featured UN Human Rights Chief Raises Kashmir at Start of HRC Session, India Regrets Mention
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|0
|Indian Army jawan killed, officer among two injured in Pakistan ceasefire violation along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
|Indian Defence Forum
|5
|Featured India’s Ajit Doval leaves the SCO meeting after seeing Kashmir map behind Pakistani delegation.
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|118
|Pakistan says Indian cross-border fire kills girl in Kashmir
|Central & South Asia
|1
|S
|In Israel, a Demand That Indian Police Coming for Training Be Screened for Kashmir Abuses
|Kashmir War
|2
|Over 1,000 Covid-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir for 5th day; 17 more dead
|COVID-19 Coronavirus
|0