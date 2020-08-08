Kashmir, Gurdaspur & Mountbatten?

The central theme ever present in Beaumont's historic paperwork is that Mountbatten not only bent the rules when it came to partition - he also bent the border in India's favour.



The documents repeatedly allege that Mountbatten put pressure on Radcliffe to alter the boundary in India's favour.



On one occasion, he complains that he was "deftly excluded" from a lunch between the pair in which a substantial tract of Muslim-majority territory - which should have gone to Pakistan - was instead ceded to India.



Beaumont's papers say that the incident brought "grave discredit on both men".

Click to expand...