Kashmir : Gujarati claiming to be Modi's friend gets Z plus security, free stay at 5 star hotel

If you are a Gujarati supporter of Modi, you can get a free 4-month tour with Z+ security at no charge and stay at a five-star hotel.Kiran Patel had travelled to tourist several places in Kashmir, including Gulmarg, claiming that the government had tasked him to look for improvement in hotel facilities in the area. What's more: The man from Gujarat had even got Z-plus security cover, a bulletproof SUV and official accommodation at a five-star hotel in Jammu and Kashmir.On Twitter, Patel is followed by BJP Gujarat general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela. He even posted several videos and pictures of his visits in Kashmir surrounded by paramilitary personnel.