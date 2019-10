To me, this current Kashmir crises has been looked at by our Military and Civil Leadership in all the wrong way.



It is not a threat but an opportunity. Pakistan must take the recent turn of events as a military opportunity to force India into the corner by threatening a two and a half front war.



Remember, You are as strong as you think you are and appear to the enemy and just as weak too. Its all about positive and aggressive posturing, which sadly, seems to be missing from our military and civil leadership side at the moment.



@Mangus Ortus Novem @PakSword @Signalian @The Eagle @waz @Dubious @Path-Finder @Arsalan



After the hoopla of UN Security Council is over, their is going to be a diplomatic lull... followed by internal political upheaval and otherwise a general sense of disappointment and nose diving morale of the nation already battered by economic hardship due to inaction of the world on Kashmir issue but its outfall on GOP's inaction on diplomatic and military front.

Remember IK promised the Kashmiris that they should wait for him to return from UN before marching towards LOC? the consequence of "I did my best diplomatically" will be politically disastrous.



India has to lift the curfew in the near future... The Gorilla war option by training and supplying Kashimiri freedom fighters will do the job of putting more pressure on India... Economic pressure that is...this will surely mean that the already nose diving Indian Economy will go into recession. Investors will see the militarily volatile situation as a red flag and hold on to their investment. It will be a recipe of disaster for India to continue the status quo.



IF Russia can be defeated in Afghanistan by the resolve of Afghans, what is India in front of the will of the Kashmiri People willing to fight for their freedom. We have to try, we cannot just sit, wait and watch.

A while ago I posted the following in anticipation of events unfolding in the near future and beyond:Then I put forward a suggestion that Pakistan should conduct a war exercise with China as a Mockup of a two front war prep against India from the North and North-west simultaneously. Then I continued with the projection that we must avoid and not let hope turn into despair:I do believe that an indigenous and just armed freedom struggle has already started inside Indian Occupied Kashmir.That the armed freedom struggle started while the region was still under lock down (as evident from news that did manage to come out,) means that India tried its best to hush up the re-ignition of freedom struggle by keeping the people under curfew and communication lockdown for two months just so it can put the blame on Pakistan for instigating cross LOC terrorism.The first such news that India failed to keep under raps due to its location being itself a "for all to witness:Kindly post the relevant news and analysis about the latest uprising and wave of freedom struggle of Kashmiri people here, the Jehad for Freedom of Kashmir by its people is on.