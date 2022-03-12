Kashmir files vs The Shudra

Another propaganda film called Kashmir files made by casteist Brahmin director Vivek Agnihotri, this time targeting Muslims. He also made propaganda films against OBC SC ST who resist RSS.OBC SC ST and minority don't have any media to counter this propaganda. 97% of the media is owned by upper caste, 87% by Brahmins. There is more coverage on 0.0001% Kashmiri Pandits than 80% OBC SC ST and minorities. There are four pillars of Indian democracy, Legislature, Executive, Judiciary and the Media. Executive is 70% upper caste, before reservation it was 95%, But reservation for OBC only started in 1990, still no OBC in upper echelons of Executive. Judiciary is also 95% upper caste, through a Collegium system 3000 families rotate the judicial jobs among themselves. Initially, a upper caste party Congress dominated the Legislature, now BJP is trying to replace it.If there is one HIndi TV channel owned by 80% OBC SC ST and minorities, by pooling their resources, through it we can counter upper caste Hindutwa narrative. For example when all TV channels raise the issue of Kashmir files, fake Love Jihad etc, it can remind OBC SC ST of the 3000 year of caste system. Remind people about Religious riots in Gujarat.If there was such a news channel, result of UP elections would have been different. By changing the narrative, the real majority of India OBC SC ST and minorities can gain control of Legislature. Legislature is the master key to opening the doors of change, it can make the upper caste dominated other pillars of democracy( Media, Judiciary, Executive) to fall in line.What happened in UP is upper caste narrative, 80:20 won, Only way to counter this is a counter narrative is reverse polarization.What happened in Kashmir is all the OBC SC ST got converted to Islam, then one day they got fed up and kicked out the Brahmins. Kashmiri Pandits owned most the the land and government jobs in Kashmir