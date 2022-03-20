What's new

Kashmir files and the pakistani song hum dekhenge

I know the background of this song but an avg joe in india doesn't. .poor faiz shouldn't have used the line bas nam rahega allah ka. The director made sure it was uttered twice to convey his message subtly that muslims want to turn india into islamic state.It really amazes me how a poem written against tyrant has now become synonymous with tyranny and terrorism...This shows even a good thing if goes into the hands of bad people , world will perceive it as bad...the JNU anti national elements first used this song against india( ok...some may say bjp).
 
Interesting opinion.

Would you also agree that Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram are synonymous with lynchings in India?
 

