Kashmir dispute explained in a map.

I am glad that you referred to the act of the Economist as a "crime". So you do agree that it is a crime to show any part of Kashmir as not being part of India. In committing a crime, you are prone to get punished. The Economist committed a crime in India (by your own admission
) and the punishment was censorship. Therefore the issue of who exactly is a psychopath has to now be reviewed. It is either the Economist or India who is a psychopath. Since you agree with India that a crime has been committed , you will also be a psychopath if you deem India to be one.
On a personal note. I hate censorship !