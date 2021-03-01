What's new

Kashmir dispute explained in a map.

Aslan

Aslan

Sep 15, 2009
I was about to start a thread with something similar and related but will post it here.

Economist accuses India of censorship over Kashmir map
The Economist magazine has accused India of hostile censorship after being forced by the country's authorities to cover up a map in its latest edition.

India says the map, which depicts the disputed area of Kashmir, is incorrect because it shows the region as divided between Pakistan, India and China.

Kashmir is claimed by both India and Pakistan in its entirety but has been divided since 1948.

It has been the cause of two wars between them.

Nearly 30,000 copies of the latest edition of The Economist are being distributed in India with a blank white sticker placed over a map of Kashmir.

The map was to be used to illustrate a cover story on the border between India and Pakistan which it describes as the world's "most dangerous".

Indian officials forced the magazine to take the step because the map did not show all of Kashmir as being part of India.

The Economist says it was merely reflecting the current effective border, adding that India is more intolerant on the issue than either Pakistan or China.

Indian readers, it said, could face the political reality of the situation on the ground unlike its government.

The authorities in India routinely target the international media, including the BBC, on the issue of Kashmir's borders if the media do not reflect India's claims.
BBC News - Economist accuses India of censorship over Kashmir map
 
S.M.R

S.M.R

May 3, 2011
NEW DELHI: The distribution of the latest edition of &#8220;The Economist&#8221; magazine was banned in India for showing Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory.

The map is used as an illustration for front-page story of the latest edition of the magazine on &#8220;The world&#8217;s most dangerous border&#8221; between India and Pakistan.

Indian Customs officers ordered that 28,000 copies of the influential news weekly should have stickers manually placed over a diagram showing Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory.

John Micklethwait, editor in chief of the magazine, talking to newsmen, termed India&#8217;s action as an attempt of censorship over media and said that such facts could not be hidden through such tactics.

Lol, the secular state.
 
PlanetWarrior

PlanetWarrior

Oct 23, 2009
Leader said:
india has banned the Economist for this crime.............. really psychopaths !!
I am glad that you referred to the act of the Economist as a "crime". So you do agree that it is a crime to show any part of Kashmir as not being part of India. In committing a crime, you are prone to get punished. The Economist committed a crime in India (by your own admission :D ) and the punishment was censorship. Therefore the issue of who exactly is a psychopath has to now be reviewed. It is either the Economist or India who is a psychopath. Since you agree with India that a crime has been committed , you will also be a psychopath if you deem India to be one.

On a personal note. I hate censorship !
 
S.M.R

S.M.R

May 3, 2011
PlanetWarrior said:
I am glad that you referred to the act of the Economist as a "crime". So you do agree that it is a crime to show any part of Kashmir as not being part of India. In committing a crime, you are prone to get punished. The Economist committed a crime in India (by your own admission :D ) and the punishment was censorship. Therefore the issue of who exactly is a psychopath has to now be reviewed. It is either the Economist or India who is a psychopath. Since you agree with India that a crime has been committed , you will also be a psychopath if you deem India to be one.

On a personal note. I hate censorship !
What a logic, my hats off for you.

Your govt. punished for the crime committed by India. To your govt. it is a crime.
 
PlanetWarrior

PlanetWarrior

Oct 23, 2009
innocentboy said:
What a logic, my hats off for you.

Your govt. punished for the crime committed by India. To your govt. it is a crime.
Thanks :tup:

I just pointed out to the poster what a literal interpretation of his words meant. I personally believe that the only crime is quick censorship in a democracy. I believe that my post clearly reflects that
 
Horus

Horus

May 3, 2009
India has to realize that it cannot keep Kashmir under fist for long. No one historically has been able to hold a territory under military rule , kill thousands of inhabitants and expect to have it for ever. Pakistan will keep supporting Kashmir !
 
Jade

Jade

Mar 5, 2010
Aeronaut said:
India has to realize that it cannot keep Kashmir under fist for long. No one historically has been able to hold a territory under military rule , kill thousands of inhabitants and expect to have it for ever. Pakistan will keep supporting Kashmir !
Who said India is keeping Kashmir under its fist? Your media :lol: Pakistan is welcome to support Kashmir, but remember that you are 10 time smaller than India.
 
Horus

Horus

May 3, 2009
Jade said:
Who said India is keeping Kashmir under its fist? Your media :lol: Pakistan is welcome to support Kashmir, but remember that you are 10 time smaller than India.
Small enough to defend yet dangerous enough to smoke you up completely.

on topic: You are either totally blind or have serious brain disorders to deny that India is not keeping Kashmir under fist when you have 1 armed Indian soldier for every 17 Kashmiris. These figures riddle your stupidity in your face !
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

Apr 19, 2009
Aeronaut said:
Small enough to defend yet dangerous enough to smoke you up completely.

on topic: You are either totally blind or have serious brain disorders to deny that India is not keeping Kashmir under fist when you have 1 armed Indian soldier for every 17 Kashmiris. These figures riddle your stupidity in your face !
Those armed soldiers are not there to suppress the Kashmiri; only a handful is needed for that. They are there to guard against adventures of the kind that happened in 1948, in 1965 and in 1999. It is nothing short of cheeky to mention this figure and to forget that the other side of the Line of Control has very large numbers of troops as well, to say nothing of foreign troops posted there. At least we have not sold out to a foreign hegemonist.
 
Jade

Jade

Mar 5, 2010
Aeronaut said:
Small enough to defend yet dangerous enough to smoke you up completely.

on topic: You are either totally blind or have serious brain disorders to deny that India is not keeping Kashmir under fist when you have 1 armed Indian soldier for every 17 Kashmiris. These figures riddle your stupidity in your face !
:lol: You simply are overestimating yourself. You are nothing but a nuisance in today's India's strategic and geo political calculations. If not for your nukes, you would have gone into total oblivion

on topic: if you are true then why is international community mum
 
Yeti

Yeti

Nov 26, 2010
What this map fails to show is that the origin of many rivers, tributaries in the Indus River basin is also In Kashmir which is another dimension for India and Pakistan to consider as water wars might be the single most cause of conflict in the next 10-15 years.
 
