KASHMIR is at the centre of ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan – and, with the eyes of the world watching on, US President Donald Trump has been warned to avoid intervening in any talks between the two nations.

Mr Shringla also suggested that the international community keep out of the dispute which is threatening to escalate each day.

“The United Nations secretary-general was also very clear.



“He says this issue will be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan.”

Last Friday Pakistan’s ambassador to the US Asad Khan called on Washington to intervene “to inject some more sanity on the Indian side”.

“As a major proponent of human rights, as the world’s leading democracy and also as the preeminent power today in the world, I think the kind of repression that we are seeing is something that warrants a strong response from the United States.”

“And we've been very consistent in making all the overtures for peace to India.



“Unfortunately, all those gestures have not been reciprocated.