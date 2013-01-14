What's new

Kashmir committee ... a joke

10 years ago Maulana Fazal ur rahman appointed as chief of Parliament Kashmir committe to introduced and give orientation to different countries of the world, about Kashmir issue and Indian aggression in Kashmir . Having over 35 crore allocated for this committe and appointed as head of this committee, who can't even write single word of english or he hardly call any parliamentarian meeting about this issue. Extreme waste of fund and a totally failed person appointed only to gain political sympathy from his party by PPP to PMLn

Listen his stupid response

 
there should be geological survey for diesel in IOK.

hardly 8 meetings were conducted yet under Mulana diesel's kashmir committee since 2007
 
HAIDER said:
35 crore annually , PLUS perks and privileges of another few crores .
if we count which means almost 0.6 billions dollars since 2007, Plus perks, privileges and few more millions Plus Halwaa methai.. No doubt they enjoyed it.

he has failed to achieve the successful lobby for Kashmiri people. OR i must say he never planned any lobby at international platforms.
 
shahbaz baig said:
if we count which means almost 0.6 billions dollars since 2007, Plus perks, privileges and few more millions Plus Halwaa methai.. No doubt they enjoyed it.

he has failed to achieve the successful lobby for Kashmiri people. OR i must say he never planed any lobby at international platforms.
Sir, he can't speak english . How he can deliver the sermon to foreign delegates.
 
HAIDER said:
10 years ago Maulana Fazal ur rahman appointed as chief of Parliament Kashmir committe to introduced and give orientation to different countries of the world, about Kashmir issue and Indian aggression in Kashmir . Having over 35 crore allocated for this committe and appointed as head of this committee, who can't even write single word of english or he hardly call any parliamentarian meeting about this issue. Extreme waste of fund and a totally failed person appointed only to gain political sympathy from his party by PPP to PMLn

Listen his stupid response

Half of kahsmir committee guys are designated terrorist in the recent list. How can they travel outside.
 
Right, so pakistan govt is providing crores of money, bungalow, cars to these kashmiris to spit our venom against india in outside world. lolz
Wah re azadi
 
Thanks to Pak funds. Separatist leaders are having a paush lifestyle. Sending their kids to elite institutions in UK and taking foreign trips with Indian passports. :D
 
SOUTHie said:
Thanks to Pak funds. Separatist leaders are having a paush lifestyle. Sending their kids to elite institutions in UK and taking foreign trips with Indian passports. :D
and Also screwing your *** in Kashmir
is it true some of your RSS pals were thrashed by Kashmiris when they tried to raise that shitty flag in kashmir?
 
