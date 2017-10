Braid chopping a ploy by agencies to track ‘movement of militants’: Hizb’s Naikoo



Srinagar



Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo has termed the braid chopping as a “ploy by Indian agencies to track the movement of militants”. Naikoo, in a purported audio message released two days ago, said that braid chopping is an “Indian ploy” meant to scare people in the Valley, reports said on Thursday.





Riyaz Naikoo



“Braid chopping is an Indian ploy to scare people and keep them away from militants. As you know that militants have successfully hid their movement since past two months and agencies have failed to trace them,” he says, in the audio, released on social media. “This is a new propaganda to trace them [militants]”.



Naikoo said that government agencies know that people would raise an alarm out of fear when militants try to enter a house. “This will expose the movement of militants and it will be easy to trace them,” he said, quickly adding: “but, thanks to Allah, all ploys of the enemies will fail again, like before.”