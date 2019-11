Russia has massive, longstanding and continuing investments in defence and nuclear power plant deals with India while Indo-China trade is hovering around the 100 billion USD mark. India will be hard-pressed to pick and choose and will probably do neither. It will endeavour to milk all three cows simultaneously.

Global powers are now becoming aware of the explosive nature of the unresolved Kashmir imbroglio and its potential impact on their geopolitical, geostrategic and geo-economic interests in the region. Kashmir, where the strategic interests of three nuclear powers clash, will thus define the extent, pace and manner of such change in the Indo-Pak subcontinental, South Asian and most importantly in the US-India-China contexts.

India’s own megalomaniac ambitions outstrip its current and projected capabilities by many a village mile and more. India’s freedom of action is hampered by the umpteen freedom and separatist movements within the Indian Union; in IOJ&K, Khalistan-Punjab (Referendum 2020), the North Eastern Seven Sister States (Manipur announced a Unilateral Declaration of Independence in London, Nagaland is up in arms) and the Red Corridor (eleven states) along the eastern fringes of the Indian peninsula. At the regional level, Kashmir and other disputes with Pakistan keep it pegged and circumscribed to the subcontinent. With eighty to ninety per cent of its overall military might deployed or poised against Pakistan it just cannot measure up to China (on US behest?) and project power in the Himalayas, the Pacific and the Indian Ocean Regions meaningfully. It needs to free itself up of Pakistan’s indirect stranglehold on it, to grow beyond Kashmir and the subcontinent!





India’s attempted annexation and change of status of IOJ&K to Union Territories have redefined the geopolitical imperatives of the region. In its delusional paranoia, it has even issued maps showing Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) as part of its Jammu-Kashmir Union Territory and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and China’s Aksai Chin as a part of Ladakh Union Territory. Ground realities, however, are entirely different.