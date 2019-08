India despite all the hoopla about an imaginary win in UNSC on social media, has again sheepishly admitted and reiterated that it remains comitted to all agreements they have signed on Kashmir Issue.

This essentially means that despite contradictory statements, and despite any changes in Indian constitution that it calls internal matter, India accepts that Kashmir dispute is not an internal Issue as India remains comitted to all agreements it has signed on the Kashmir issue.

“India remains committed to ensure that the situation there remains calm and peaceful. We are committed to all the agreements that we have signed on this issue.”

Here is official news and complete article as reported on UN.ORG:

UN Security Council discusses Kashmir, China urges India and Pakistan to ease tensions

“The position of the United Nations on this region is governed by the Charter...and applicable Security Council resolutions”, said the statement. “The Secretary-General also recalls the 1972 Agreement on bilateral relations between India and Pakistan also known as the Simla Agreement, which states that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with the UN Charter

Speaking a few minutes later, India’s Ambassador, Syed Akbaruddin, said

“

India remains committed to ensure that the situation there remains calm and peaceful.