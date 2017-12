They think they will kill ours and get away with it? So 4 dead in Kashmir, one on loc, 4 killed previously, on a total of 9 in less than a month, i say not bad.

I am not rejoicing death but while we allowed the family of a terrorist to meet, India being the usual backstabber killed 3 of our men.

Indian government does not believe in peace, i think we should give it to them what they so much desire.

Click to expand...