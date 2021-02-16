Kashmala Tariq Son Requested For Bail In Accident Case

so as most of us were expecting relatives of the dead 4 persons or at least 3 gave pardon to kashmala tariq,s son and driver.justice is for sale here.pessa phenk tamasha dekh.i don't know how diyyat or pardon law work in Pakistan, Saudia or other Muslim nations but it looks like the culprits use it even before the conviction and the judge throws the case out of court without any announcement conviction in Pakistan. the government should change the law of diyyat or pardon.it should be after the conviction announcement.i am not against the pardon or diyat but it should be after conviction or the culprit should plead guilty.