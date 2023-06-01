Kashgar, The closest Chinese city to Afghanistan, Popularization of private cars in just less than 10 years

Western media also accuse China of demolishing this and that old house in Xinjiang and Tibet to make room for public infras, but old cities like Kashgar in Xinjiang next to Afghanistan was not designed for modern time public transport, old quarter alleys can barely allow a small car to pass through, making many areas impassible for ambulences and firetrucks, which is a tremendous risk of the life safety of the local inhabitants.Like this worsening issue in Kashgar oldcity, now every household owns cars, many owns several, many inconsiderate uncivilised car owners just block the allies near their alley homes. This bad behavire spark heated discussion on Kashgar social media.