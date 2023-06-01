What's new

Kashgar, The closest Chinese city to Afghanistan, Popularization of private cars in just less than 10 years

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
58,672
-53
99,340
Country
China
Location
China
Western media also accuse China of demolishing this and that old house in Xinjiang and Tibet to make room for public infras, but old cities like Kashgar in Xinjiang next to Afghanistan was not designed for modern time public transport, old quarter alleys can barely allow a small car to pass through, making many areas impassible for ambulences and firetrucks, which is a tremendous risk of the life safety of the local inhabitants.

Like this worsening issue in Kashgar oldcity, now every household owns cars, many owns several, many inconsiderate uncivilised car owners just block the allies near their alley homes. This bad behavire spark heated discussion on Kashgar social media.

 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
1 in 3 people owns private cars, Xinjiang Urumqi tops the Chinese cities' congestion chart, car restriction measures proposed
Replies
9
Views
864
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China Will Open Its Westernmost Airport, Tashkurgan Khunjerab Airport At the Pamir Plateau On Friday
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
艹艹艹
IEA: Electric car sales jumped to more than 10 million last year, with China accounting for roughly 60% of the market
Replies
1
Views
275
dBSPL
dBSPL
beijingwalker
China’s Car Buyers Have Fallen Out of Love With Foreign Brands, Domestic companies are now selling more vehicles than their multinational rivals
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Tom99
Tom99
beijingwalker
China’s Growth Juggernaut Comes With a Caveat, China's trade surplus again tops 10% of its GDP
Replies
7
Views
286
baajey
baajey

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom