KARTAL | National Warning, Command and Control System

The KARTAL National Warning and Command and Control (K2) is a system that will meet the needs of the Turkish Air Force Command in this area, which is developed by HAVELSAN with national resources.
It has been seen that there are important problems in assigning the Air Command and Control System (ACCS) project, which NATO has been trying to develop since 1990, to the operational mission / use of the member countries.
Air Force Command currently uses NATO's real time application (MASE) until ACCS is realized at the tactical level. Air Force Command is planning to switch to a National Command and Control System, which includes Strategic, Operative and Tactical levels, on the ongoing problems of ACCS. In this respect, Kartal National Warning and Command Control Software will be a command and control system that will meet ACCS needs nationally.
Instead of NATO's tactical level Early Warning and Control System (MASE), which is currently being used by Turkish Air Force Command; a protocol signed between the Turkish Air Force and HAVELSAN on 12 April 2021, for the development of an expandable and scalable National Command and Control system with a modern architecture, and suitable for the strategic defense weapon system procurement planning of the force (sensor, air and ground-based defense and offensive weapons, etc.).
Today's operation conditions is a complex and dynamic structure that requires timely and precise determination for all Strategic, Operative and Tactical level Headquarters. The diversity of the players to be present in an exemplary joint operations area shown in Figure 1, the operational command of these players, the authorities to which they are given tactical command; different force cultures and usage concepts, system capabilities, Interoperability (IC) levels etc. Considering the issues, it has become an accepted fact that, in such an environment, the integrations required for the production and management of information essential to support decision elements in combat and operational planning have become a necessity with an unprecedented increase.
KARTAL Command and Control (K2) System; All information sources (Active/Passive Radar, Manned/Unmanned Reconnaissance/Surveillance Platforms, ELINT/SIGINT, Satellite Photos, Tactical Data Link (TDL), Meteorology, ATC, NATO Secure Information Network etc.) will ensure the processing of incoming data. The system will be able to create an infrastructure for activities that can make automatic data evaluation, suggest optimizations for operational planning (force structure, offensive and defensive force configuration, communication and link environment design, etc.) from the obtained data, and plan, commission, perform, and monitor all operational/training activities. It will be able to present instant planning and post-mission analysis activities to the operations personnel with a decision support mechanism that can evaluate their effects on the operation in case of instant intelligence and tactics. In addition, operational support capabilities (RADNET, HSTA) will be integrated into the system and used/managed through a single workstation.
Link management functions, which are an integral part of air operations, will be carried out in line with the capabilities and standards of the Tactical Data Link Management Center (TDLYM) project carried out by HAVELSAN. In this way, a wide range of capabilities, functions and flexibility will be gained from the planning of link networks to the communication of links with each other.
One of the most important features envisaged to be gained within the scope of the project is the integration of F-16 Simulators developed by HAVELSAN in addition to the usual scenario-based trainings in the current system, and Mission Simulators which are integrated with these simulators.With this integration, the controllers working in the Radar Operations Room (RHO) and the pilots flying in the simulators stationed at the bases and HİK (Forward air control) personnel will be able to meet in the same simulated tactical environment. A value-added education environment will be achieved. This capability can also be extended to new aircraft and ground platforms that will enter the inventory in the current and/or future period.
In addition, within the scope of integration between Tactical and Operative level command and control systems, real-time situational awareness will be provided to decision makers in the current planning processes by transforming HvBS(TICCS) modules and Link-16 data, by transferring the results of developments in the live environment. HAVELSAN participated in the CWIX exercise, which is carried out by NATO with wide participation every year, to play the Non-Real time part of ACCS with HvBS, and it was observed that the Non-Real time part of ACCS of HvBS met all the requirements within the scope of the determined test scenarios.
KARTAL; Not less than the current capabilities of the systems (HvBS/TICC, HİK/AEW, Flight Simulator, TDL-M, CSRS, etc.) developed by HAVELSAN and currently in active but semi-autonomous operational use by the Turkish Air Force; Taking into account the changing and developing geostrategic, geopolitical and strategic/tactical operational needs, it will be a holistic approach and will be a combination of these to serve users at the Strategic, Operative and Tactical levels simultaneously, interactively. National Command and Control System KARTAL; can be easily exported to both NATO countries and non-NATO allied third countries and will strengthen Turkey's regional sphere of influence.
