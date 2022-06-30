Karot hydropower station, first along CPEC, put into commercial operation in Pakistan

Karot hydropower station, the first hydropower project along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, was put into commercial operation on Wednesday. With an installed capacity of 720 megawatts, it can provide over 3 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy each year, supplying electricity to about 5 million people in the country. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a 3,000-kilometer-long route of infrastructure projects connecting northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and the Gwadar Port in the western province of Balochistan in Pakistan.