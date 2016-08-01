Karot Hydropower Project ............ 720 MW

What's new

JHELUM RIVER.........

Project details

The major project features include construction of concrete gravity 91 meters high dam with a crest length of 320 meters near the village of Gohra.[5] The dam's reservoir will be approximately 152 million cubic meters in volume, with a length of 27 kilometers.[6][7] 72 homes and 58 businesses are expected to require relocation as a result of construction,[8] while 2.8 kilometers of the Karot-Kotli road, and 8.9 kilometers of the Azad Pattan-Kahuta road will need relocation.[9]

The power intake structure will be constructed on right bank of the river immediately upstream of Dam site and will divert the water into headrace tunnels entering into Cavern Powerhouse. The water will be discharged back to River Jhelum through tail-race channel located at right bank of the River Jhelum immediately downstream of Karot village. The dam will generate mean annual energy 3,436 GWh, and will connect to Pakistan's national electricity grid.

location

The Karot Hydropower Project is planned on Jhelum River near Karot Village some 1.7 kilometers upstream of Karot Bridge and 74 km upstream of Mangla Dam. The Project site is accessible through the road from Islamabad – Kahuta – Kotli Road approximately 29 kilometers from Kahuta village, and 65 kilometers from Islamabad. Groundbreaking on the project took place on January 10, 2016.


Financing

Total costs for the project are estimated to be $1.6 billion, and will be funded by China's Silk Road Fund.[10] The Export-Import Bank of China and China Development Bank will issue loans to the Karot Power Company, which is a subsidiary of China's Three Gorges Corporation.[11] it will be build on a "Build-Own-Operate-Transfer" basis for 30 years, after which ownership will be turned over to the government of Pakistan.


Background

The Jhelum River is the largest river of Indus Basin River System, and its hydropower potential was identified by various studies carried out by international agencies, with the first report issued by the Canadian Consultant group MONENCO in 1983, followed by a 1994 study by the German Agency for Technical Cooperation (GTZ) that formally proposed the Karot Hydropower Project.
 
............
 
nice,so we can have less shortage of electricity in coming months
 
Updates 7/9/2018.

Water direction changed. Now flowing through diversion tunnels.

















 
Karot Hydropower is environment friendly, Chinese workers continued to work amid New Year celebrations in China
Strict safety and environmental protection measures are being ensured during the construction of the 720-Megawatt Karot Hydropower project being completed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor #CPEC framework.

Safety signs in Chinese, English and Urdu can be seen everywhere on the project site, and workers are equipped with hard hats, reflective vests, work shoes and other equipment, Dai Pengliang, a Chinese worker who chose to stay on the project during the Chinese New Year in order to strictly ensure construction safety told Xinhua.

He said that the Karot Hydropower project attached a great importance to construction safety, and had done a lot of work in the formulation of safety regulations, the management and control of safety risks, and the investigation of hidden dangers.

With about 70 percent of the overall construction completed, the Karot Hydropower Plant, a priority implementation project and a subsidiary of China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Co. Ltd located some 70 km east of Capital Islamabad, is expected to be put into commercial operation by the end of 2021.

“Chinese workers have taken the lead in complying with safety regulations, and the exchange of professional skills between Chinese and Pakistani builders has also promoted the construction of Pakistan’s hydropower talent team,” said Dai Pengliang who joined the project in 2015.

According to Li Zhili, deputy general manager of Karot Electric Power Co., Ltd., the project with a total investment of US$ 1.74 billion was expected to be put into commercial operation by the end of December 2021. Up to 3.2 billion kWh of clean power will meet the power needs of 5 million people and optimize Pakistan’s energy mix.

 
Project Progress Update
  • Land acquisition award done.

  • Enviromental NOC issued: 14th July 2015
  • EPC Stage Tariff: 28th April 2016
  • Financial Close achieved on 22nd February 2017
  • Construction of access road/bridge, concrete batching plant, diversion tunnel and spillway, etc. are in process.
  • Work initiated through equity – 50% civil works completed.
  • Expected Commercial Operation Date (COD) December 2021.
 
Powerhouse and Intake Structures

Photo Credits: CH Abdul Waheed & HydropoweraPK ( Cheap Energy)










 
720 MW Karot Hydropower Project Under Construction....


Switching station’s main structure of Karot hydropower project was #sealed on June 23, 2020.
Upon completion, it will be a hub to connect power plant and power grid.







 
What is the completion year for this
 
The Karot Hydropower Project is one of the prioritized implementation projects of the CPEC. It is the first large-scale hydropower investment project of the “Belt and Road” initiative. The project, the first hydropower investment project of the CPEC, is also the one of the first projects to be invested by the Silk Road Fund after its establishment. On April 20, 2015, during the visit of the Honorable Chinese President Mr. Xi Jinping to Pakistan, he and Pakistan’s national leaders witnessed the groundbreaking of the Karot Hydropower Project. In December 2016, the construction of the project started. According to the construction plan,

The first unit of the Karot Hydropower Project will be put into operation in April 2021.
 
KAROT Hydrel Power Project HPP .. 720 MW

Introduction

Karot Hydropower Project is located on the Jhelum River which is the 4th among the 5 Cascade HPPs to be developed along Jhelum River. Installed capacity of the Project is 720MW (4×180MW) with average annual electricity output 3206 GW•h and annual utilization hours 4452h. As a single power generation task hydropower complex, The project’s structure layout includes rock fill dam, spillway, powerhouse, diversion tunnels, head race power tunnels, tail race tunnel and etc. The project is being developed under the Power Policy 2002 on a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) basis with 5 years construction period and 30 years concession period. 720MW Karot Hydropower Project has been listed as one of the Prioritized Project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).


Salient Features

General

  • Project Company : Karot Power Company (Pvt.) Ltd. (KPCL)
  • Location : District Rawalpindi, Punjab & AJK
  • River : Jhelum River

Technical

  • Capacity : 720 MW
  • Energy : 3,206 GWh
  • Project Type : Run-of-River
  • Gross Head : 79 m
  • Designed discharge : 1200 m3/s
  • No and Type of Units : 4 Francis Turbine Units
  • EPC Stage Tariff : US Cents 7.6152 / kWh


Key Milestones

Issuance of LOI : May 19, 2007
Approval of Feasibility Study : Oct 7, 2009
Feasibility stage tariff : Dec 12, 2012
Issuance of LOS : Aug 29, 2013
Financial Close : Feb 22, 2017
Expected COD : Dec 28, 2021


Overall Construction Progress : Over 65%
 
