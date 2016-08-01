Karot Hydropower Project ............ 720 MW



JHELUM RIVER.........



Project details



The major project features include construction of concrete gravity 91 meters high dam with a crest length of 320 meters near the village of Gohra.[5] The dam's reservoir will be approximately 152 million cubic meters in volume, with a length of 27 kilometers.[6][7] 72 homes and 58 businesses are expected to require relocation as a result of construction,[8] while 2.8 kilometers of the Karot-Kotli road, and 8.9 kilometers of the Azad Pattan-Kahuta road will need relocation.[9]



The power intake structure will be constructed on right bank of the river immediately upstream of Dam site and will divert the water into headrace tunnels entering into Cavern Powerhouse. The water will be discharged back to River Jhelum through tail-race channel located at right bank of the River Jhelum immediately downstream of Karot village. The dam will generate mean annual energy 3,436 GWh, and will connect to Pakistan's national electricity grid.



location



The Karot Hydropower Project is planned on Jhelum River near Karot Village some 1.7 kilometers upstream of Karot Bridge and 74 km upstream of Mangla Dam. The Project site is accessible through the road from Islamabad – Kahuta – Kotli Road approximately 29 kilometers from Kahuta village, and 65 kilometers from Islamabad. Groundbreaking on the project took place on January 10, 2016.





Financing



Total costs for the project are estimated to be $1.6 billion, and will be funded by China's Silk Road Fund.[10] The Export-Import Bank of China and China Development Bank will issue loans to the Karot Power Company, which is a subsidiary of China's Three Gorges Corporation.[11] it will be build on a "Build-Own-Operate-Transfer" basis for 30 years, after which ownership will be turned over to the government of Pakistan.





Background



The Jhelum River is the largest river of Indus Basin River System, and its hydropower potential was identified by various studies carried out by international agencies, with the first report issued by the Canadian Consultant group MONENCO in 1983, followed by a 1994 study by the German Agency for Technical Cooperation (GTZ) that formally proposed the Karot Hydropower Project.