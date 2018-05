With development underway in the Thar desert, and discussions of Forming the Pakistani Marines, and how best to equip and employ them; Studying the border in Sindh shows a range of mountains perfectly suited for a major defensive position.The Karoonjhar Mountains reach a height of 305 meters and are 19 kilometers long. These mountains are made of Granite. A large enough area to station a Brigade if not a Division of Artillery and other indirect fire units. carving into the tunnels will allow for the build of a strong point right up against the border.Any idea if this has been considered?