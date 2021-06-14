What's new

Karni Sena chief appointed BJP spokesperson days after his ‘genocidal’ speech against Muslims

D

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
443
0
549
Country
India
Location
India
Surajpal-Singh-Ammu.jpg

New Delhi: Karni Sena chief Surajpal Singh Ammu was appointed BJP spokesperson in Haryana, days after he justified the killing of Asif Khan and made genocidal remarks against Muslims at a mahapanchayat held in the state’s Nuh district.

BJP Haryana president Om Prakash on 11 June shared a list of his new media team on Twitter, which includes the name of Surajpal Singh Ammu.

Ammu has been actively involved in hate speech against various individuals and communities particularly Muslims.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1401939804367978496

In 2017, he had come to the limelight for announcing a reward for beheading actor Deepika Padukone over the controversy surrounding the film ‘Padmaavat’.

Recently, he attended an event in support of men arrest on charges of killing Asif Khan, a gym trainers from Khalilpur village of Haryana’s Nuh district. Speaking at the event, he justified justified killing of Muslims.

”Can’t we even murder them?” Ammu asked in his speech.

Due to such events, tensions have been rising around Khalilpur Kheda village, where Asif’s family lives. His relatives are concerned about their security.

FacebookTwitterEmailShare
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom