Karnataka: Hindu BJP Candidate with FORTY FOUR CASES registered against him now accused on plotting to assassinate Congress leader

Karnataka: Congress Releases Clip, Claims BJP Leader Wants to 'Assassinate' KhargeThe Congress claimed that Manikanta Rathod, the BJP candidate who will face off against Priyank Kharge, said told a saffron party worker that he would “wipe off” the wife and children of its president.
Mallikarjun Kharge at the Congress plenary in Raipur. Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia
Bengaluru:On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in the Karnataka capital drew the most attention, the Congress alleged that the BJP was “conspiring to assassinate” its president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family. In a press briefing an hour before Modi’s roadshow began on Saturday, May 6, the party’s state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala released an audio clip of a purported conversation between Manikanta Rathod, the BJP’s candidate from north Karnataka’s Chittapur, and a local BJP leader. The former, apparently says that he would “wipe off” the wife and children of Kharge. Rathod is in the electoral fray opposite Priyank Kharge, the Congress president’s son.
While The Wirehas not verified the authenticity of the tapes or the claims made by the Congress, Surjewala said that the alleged “assassination” plot shows the BJP fears the Congress’s electoral prospects in the May 10 assembly polls. He added that Rathod also happened to be “the blue-eyed boy” of both the prime minister and Karnataka chief minister B.S.Bommai.
The Congress says that the BJP worker, Ravi, is allegedly heard bragging about “44 cases” registered against him. He is also heard using expletives against Kharge. When Ravi asked for the phone number of someone in the Kharge camp, Rathod allegedly responded by saying that if he had the phone number, he would have wiped off Kharge’s wife and children.
Surjewala said that the BJP’s “frustration and desperation” have reached dangerous levels. “Instead of presenting a vision of development for Karnataka, the pathetic state of the BJP is that they coin one ugly polarising issue a day to somehow save their skins from answering for the 40% corruption (allegations). Even these abusive and divisive tactics of the BJP are sinking without a trace. Now, they are using assassination plots as their last weapon,” the Congress leader said.
“…the assassination plots have entered the electoral discourse of Karnataka and this was the lowest political discourse anyone can stoop to,” Surjewala said, adding that the Congress is confident of securing a comfortable majority because of the “blessings showered by Kannadigas”.
The prime minister was scheduled to canvass in Chittapur but cancelled his plan as Rathod was recently convicted in a criminal case. Responding to the allegation, Rathod rejected the charges and said, “It is all a lie. They are playing some fake audio. The Congress is levelling baseless allegations fearing defeat.”
PM Modi, in his last mile push to the party’s campaign, is scheduled to be in a 36-kilometre roadshow across at least 18 of the 28 assembly constituencies of Bengaluru. Over the last week, he has also hogged media attention over his speeches that opposition parties have alleged to be a brazen attempt to polarise the electorate along religious lines. The opposition parties have said that such efforts to create religious polarisation are meant to deflect attention from the failures of the Bommai-led BJP government in the state
