Karnataka hijab verdict; implications all over the islamic world

The Muslims of india are doing a great favour to the women of islamic world who are protesting against burkha and hijab...I am pretty sure Supreme Court will also deliver the same judgement as karnataka high court as there is no explicit mention of headscarf or burkha in quran. Karnataka high court gave some good citations to show how it came to the conclusion. Supreme court will do even deeper search and present the facts as they are...

This judgement will be quoted by liberals all across the world supporting their view that burkha or hijab doesnt form basic tenets of islam...India being the world's biggest democracy,the words spoken by its top court has a lot of value.



And tell the believing women to lower their gaze and guard their chastity, and not to reveal their adornments except what normally appears. Let them draw their veils over their chests, and not reveal their ˹hidden˺ adornments except to their husbands, their fathers, their fathers-in-law, their sons, their stepsons, their brothers, their brothers’ sons or sisters’ sons, their fellow women, those ˹bondwomen˺ in their possession, male attendants with no desire, or children who are still unaware of women’s nakedness. Let them not stomp their feet, drawing attention to their hidden adornments. Turn to Allah in repentance all together, O believers, so that you may be successful. quran 24:31



I noticed some pakistani posters are saying that how can pagan judges decide what constitutes essential and what is not in Islam...only ulema can do so it seems. But quran says that its message is clear and perfect...



Alif-Lãm-Ra. ˹This is˺ a Book whose verses are well perfected and then fully explained. ˹It is˺ from the One ˹Who is˺ All-Wise, All-Aware.(quran 11:1)



And if someone says that only muslim scholars can understand quran they are going against word of allah.

And those people who are interpreting quranic verses to their convenience ,Allah says in Quran, are deviated.



It is He who has sent down to you, [O Muhammad], the Book; in it are verses [that are] precise - they are the foundation of the Book - and others unspecific. As for those in whose hearts is deviation [from truth], they will follow that of it which is unspecific, seeking discord and seeking an interpretation [suitable to them(Quran 3:7)



Beware pakistani posters...I know You will pounce on me and try to bring all kinds of hadees or material outside quran to prove that burkha and hijab are essential for muslim women(or misinterpret that quranic verse to suit their narrative like deviators mentioned in quran)...but before refuting me ,think twice...according to your belief you will stand in front of allah one day...you have to answer him in case you misinterpret quranic verses with the sole intention of refuting me.