Karnataka hijab row.. Asaduddin Owaisi rants against Pakistan

Mangus Ortus Novem said: @SIPRA @peagle



It is these sarkari muslims who are responsible for the abject conditions of Muslims of MaqboozaHindustan!



Please, notice how cleverly this Awaisi has framed the situation... diverting it from plight of muslims...in this case Just Struggle of YoungMuslimWoman...into Pakistan hate speech...



These sarkari...haram-khoor are enablers of the BloodThirsty Hindutva goons!



Indeed, these sarkari haram-khoor are good Indians' bxxxhs





Daghalodi said:



This is how Indian Netajis win Elections in India. Bring Pakistan into everything Click to expand...

These are oppressed leaders of oppressed people, you can't expect much.I have some shocking examples from personal experiences, that highlight how naked Indian fault lines are, I wont highlight in public as they would likely increase hate.But, the shocking part is that 200 million Indian Muslims fail to recognise their strength, and have just given up, the Hindu majority has already won, and I think it's hilariousThere is not a single moment in history when a large group of people have been successfully browbeaten, and it won't happen now. Just wait for the backlash, sooner or later, it is going to come.God help us all, because 200 million standing up for their rights isn't going to be pretty.I swear, I thought he said chadaoo lol,hamaray haan chadaoo Pakistan kay naam hota hey lolI had to listen second time lol