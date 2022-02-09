Karnataka hijab row.. Asaduddin Owaisi rants against Pakistan

aryadravida
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 7, 2020
- 666
- -26
- Country
-
- Location
-
He's a bloody fool.
Someone needs to tell him that all minorities in Pakistan have two votes in all elections, reserved seats proportional to their percentage of population, plus equal rights in open elections.
New Recruit
These paid Mulla keeping Muslim ummah dividedIt is misfortune of Indian Muslims that scoundrels like the Awaisi are their accredited leaders.
@SIPRA @peagle
It is these sarkari muslims who are responsible for the abject conditions of Muslims of MaqboozaHindustan!
Please, notice how cleverly this Awaisi has framed the situation... diverting it from plight of muslims...in this case Just Struggle of YoungMuslimWoman...into Pakistan hate speech...
These sarkari...haram-khoor are enablers of the BloodThirsty Hindutva goons!
Indeed, these sarkari haram-khoor are good Indians' bxxxhs
Mangus
@SIPRA @peagle
It is these sarkari muslims who are responsible for the abject conditions of Muslims of MaqboozaHindustan!
Please, notice how cleverly this Awaisi has framed the situation... diverting it from plight of muslims...in this case Just Struggle of YoungMuslimWoman...into Pakistan hate speech...
These sarkari...haram-khoor are enablers of the BloodThirsty Hindutva goons!
Indeed, these sarkari haram-khoor are good Indians' bxxxhs
Mangus
This is how Indian Netajis win Elections in India. Bring Pakistan into everything
New Recruit
Bochri ke matarchot. Tera hum gang rape kar de ge.
Sorry guys. My inner indian came out.
It is absolutely disgusting what Owaisi did today. I am indeed very disappointed and ashamed of this.
I don't understand the need to bash Pakistan. Pakistan is not oppressing the Indian Muslims, it is Hindutvawadis who are, fully aided by the state machinery.
At a time when we need as much international support as we can, this guy comes in and calls it an "internal matter"