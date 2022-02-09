What's new

Karnataka hijab row.. asaduddin hits out at pakistan

SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
9,620
4
16,082
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
peagle said:
He's a bloody fool.
Someone needs to tell him that all minorities in Pakistan have two votes in all elections, reserved seats proportional to their percentage of population, plus equal rights in open elections.
Click to expand...

It is misfortune of Indian Muslims that scoundrels like the Awaisi are their accredited leaders.
 
L

Longhorn

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 22, 2019
2,143
3
3,180
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
If Pakistan didn't exist then these Indians would have to create one to deflect their problems onto it.
Quislings like Awaisi will be nowhere to be seen when the shit hits the fan for the ordinary Muslims of India.
 
xeuss

xeuss

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2019
4,046
6
8,635
Country
India
Location
United States
It is absolutely disgusting what Owaisi did today. I am indeed very disappointed and ashamed of this.

I don't understand the need to bash Pakistan. Pakistan is not oppressing the Indian Muslims, it is Hindutvawadis who are, fully aided by the state machinery.

At a time when we need as much international support as we can, this guy comes in and calls it an "internal matter"
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
9,620
4
16,082
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mangus Ortus Novem said:
@SIPRA @peagle

It is these sarkari muslims who are responsible for the abject conditions of Muslims of MaqboozaHindustan!

Please, notice how cleverly this Awaisi has framed the situation... diverting it from plight of muslims...in this case Just Struggle of YoungMuslimWoman...into Pakistan hate speech...

These sarkari...haram-khoor are enablers of the BloodThirsty Hindutva goons!

Indeed, these sarkari haram-khoor are good Indians' bxxxhs


Mangus
Click to expand...

"Kay ghaerat naam tha jis ka, gayi Taemoor kay ghar say"
(Allama Iqbal)
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
4,080
-2
4,809
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Meanwhile Pakistan
awkward-black-kid.gif
 
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
1,862
9
4,456
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Mangus Ortus Novem said:
@SIPRA @peagle

It is these sarkari muslims who are responsible for the abject conditions of Muslims of MaqboozaHindustan!

Please, notice how cleverly this Awaisi has framed the situation... diverting it from plight of muslims...in this case Just Struggle of YoungMuslimWoman...into Pakistan hate speech...

These sarkari...haram-khoor are enablers of the BloodThirsty Hindutva goons!

Indeed, these sarkari haram-khoor are good Indians' bxxxhs


Mangus
Click to expand...

These are oppressed leaders of oppressed people, you can't expect much.
I have some shocking examples from personal experiences, that highlight how naked Indian fault lines are, I wont highlight in public as they would likely increase hate.

But, the shocking part is that 200 million Indian Muslims fail to recognise their strength, and have just given up, the Hindu majority has already won, and I think it's hilarious :rofl:


There is not a single moment in history when a large group of people have been successfully browbeaten, and it won't happen now. Just wait for the backlash, sooner or later, it is going to come.
God help us all, because 200 million standing up for their rights isn't going to be pretty.

Daghalodi said:
This is how Indian Netajis win Elections in India. Bring Pakistan into everything

Click to expand...

:rofl:
I swear, I thought he said chadaoo lol,
hamaray haan chadaoo Pakistan kay naam hota hey lol

I had to listen second time lol
 
A

Arsalan890

MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 4, 2022
7
0
9
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Why you guys share everything about him? who is he? His statement has no value neither in Indian politics nor in pakistani politics.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
5,229
2
9,471
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
lastofthepatriots said:
Bochri ke matarchot. Tera hum gang rape kar de ge.


Sorry guys. My inner indian came out.
Click to expand...

Lol. 😁
Don't worry the PAF already raped their asses.
As for the rest of them, just wait until their asses are lynched.

xeuss said:
It is absolutely disgusting what Owaisi did today. I am indeed very disappointed and ashamed of this.

I don't understand the need to bash Pakistan. Pakistan is not oppressing the Indian Muslims, it is Hindutvawadis who are, fully aided by the state machinery.

At a time when we need as much international support as we can, this guy comes in and calls it an "internal matter"
Click to expand...

I like you as you're a sensible Indian Muslim, but time is running out. The longer your keep these Awais types around the more screwed you are -- and 2nd wtf Pakistan have to do with this?

aryadravida said:
Click to expand...

Kutta ki aulad. I'm sure even the mother is thinking mera vichu ki kutta nikla.
Sala nira Hindu ha, don't look at the beard look at his character.
 
Last edited:
A

AsifIjaz

FULL MEMBER
May 22, 2014
973
3
1,022
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
Owaisi is a controversial figure. He is a mixed deal with many Muslims following him and even more detesting him. On a larger scale, most of the Pakistani's don't even know this clown and don't give a rat's *** to who he is.
Being a believer, I am sure that the day is not far when the likes of even him will lick their wounds and seek help from Muslims be it in Pakistan or outside Pakistan.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Maira La
Muslim girls wearing Hijab barred from classes at Indian college
16 17 18 19 20 21
Replies
312
Views
6K
Fireurimagination
Fireurimagination
S
Demand to repeal CAA gains ground in UP
Replies
1
Views
182
SuvarnaTeja
S
undercover JIX
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath pledges to change Hyderabad's name, Asaduddin Owaisi responds
2
Replies
23
Views
962
Meliodas
Meliodas
INDIAPOSITIVE
GST collections hit 5-month high at ₹1.17 lakh crore in September
Replies
3
Views
524
VkdIndian
VkdIndian
HalfMoon
NCP Leader Nawab Malik Hits Out At Sameer Wankhede For Forging Documents For Getting Job
Replies
0
Views
305
HalfMoon
HalfMoon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom