Karnataka HC pulls up police for evicting ‘Bangladeshi migrants’, asks state to rehabilitate



“By looking at the face of a person, can one be identified as being a Bangladeshi national?” asked Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka.

The petition claimed that many residents in the migrant settlement were from Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka

“It appears that the bogey of Bangladeshi is being used to evict the innocent poor.