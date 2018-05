Shows your limited understanding of politics.You really think BJP is not in touch with JDS?Anyway, all this alliance crap depends on how many seats Cong and BJP get really.The alliance nonsense only works if neither of the party crosses 100.But if one crosses 100, then they are forming the govt, with or without the JDS support.In case JDS does not support the party crossing 100, that will be the end of JDS with it being split mercilessly. Gowdas know this and will be taking the best deal they can get at this point.Oh, what does the Cong having talks with JDS tell you?The Congees know they are screwed and are reaching out.Where as BJP is more confident and is playing the more subtle game.