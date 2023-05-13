Karnataka: BJP loses Karnataka elections as Muslims vote for Congress. Pajeets will now cry about how Muslims didn't vote for the Bajrang Dal party

hatehs said: NO SAAR I WAS DOINGS THE NEEDFULS GOOGLEJEETED "SLAVE-BRAINED PAZEETS BUILDING TEMPLES FOR RANDOM THINGS" AND COPY PASTED PICTURES HERE Click to expand...

Its BJP State Govt that lost it due to in-competence than Congress's strength. As a resident of Karnataka, I can only say that BJP Karnataka Govt failed in all developement promises that they made and they got booted out. Infact, this is one of the most in-competent State Govts in whole India. This is what is democracy is all about . But, in National Elections, all votes would go to BJP, just like it happenned before. Nobody trust congress at center