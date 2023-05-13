Karnataka: BJP loses Karnataka elections as Muslims vote for Congress. Pajeets will now cry about how Muslims didn't vote for the Bajrang Dal party

What's new

Karnataka: BJP loses Karnataka elections as Muslims vote for Congress.

India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll: How Karnataka's castes, communities have voted across different regions?

The Congress, BJP and JD(S) have a strong backup from at least one dominant caste or community in Karnataka. So, how have different social groups shown their political allegiance this time? Using the exit poll data, we can discern both ongoing trends and changes from the norm


Ashish Ranjan
Ashish Ranjan
New Delhi, May 12, 2023 09:47 IST
BJP leaders BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai; and Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.



The India Today-Axis My India exit poll suggests a huge victory for the Congress in Karnataka winning between 122 and 140 Assembly seats. The incumbent BJP is expected to lose badly and is projected to win between 62 and 80 Assembly seats. (Photo: India Today)
By Ashish Ranjan: Caste has always been a key variable in electoral politics in India. The 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka are no different -- the three major parties in the state have a strong backup from at least one dominant caste or community.
The India Today-Axis My India exit poll suggests a huge victory for the Congress in Karnataka. The party is projected to win 43 per cent of votes and win between 122 and 140 Assembly seats. On the other hand, the incumbent BJP is expected to lose badly and is projected to win between 62 and 80 Assembly seats.
So, how have different social groups shown their political allegiance this time? Using the exit poll data, we can discern both ongoing trends and changes from the norm. The results of the polls will be declared on May 13.

CASTE DYNAMICS IN THE STATE​

The Congress, the BJP, and the Janata Dal (Secular) have their corresponding support bases in different communities. The incumbent BJP has enjoyed massive (and consistent) support from Lingayats, a dominant community in the state.
Barring Coastal Karnataka and the Old Mysuru region, Lingayats are spread across the state and highly concentrated in northern Karnataka, especially in Mumbai-Karnataka. In 2018, nearly two-thirds or 64 per cent of Lingayats voted for the BJP. Per the exit poll data, that number will hold this time as well.
ktaka_overall.jpg


The BJP also has a significant hold among OBCs (excluding Kuruba and Vokkaliga), Marathas, and the forward castes. These groups constitute around 36 per cent of the total electorate in the state and BJP will receive more than half of their strength in the state, something that also happened in 2018. According to the exit poll, the saffron party has not conceded significant votes to its arch-rival, the Congress, among these communities.
On the other hand, the Congress, this time will find support among Kurubas, Muslims, and Scheduled Castes. These communities constitute 37 (SC and Muslim estimates from Census 2011 and Kuruba estimates by Axis My India) per cent of the total electorate.
Nearly two-thirds of Kurubas and Muslims supported the Congress in 2018 and that trend is expected to continue this time as well. Among the Scheduled Castes, the Congress party will receive its largest gains, from 46 per cent in 2018 to 60 per cent this year.
The third major electoral player in the state and a dominant party in the state’s largest region (Old Mysuru) is the JD(S), a party that’s very popular among Vokkaligas. Due to the high concentration of Vokkaligas in Old Mysuru, the JD(S) has been able to win a significant number of seats in the last four Assembly elections. In the last two, the party enjoyed the lion’s share of Vokkaliga votes.


This time, however, the JD(S) will lose eight per cent of support (from 54 per cent in 2018 to 46 per cent in 2023) from the group.

REGIONAL VARIATIONS?​

Karnataka is somewhat unique in the sense that major caste groups and communities are spread across the state. Whereas Lingayats have a high concentration in northern Karnataka, Vokkaligas are concentrated in Old Mysuru. Scheduled Castes have a higher concentration in Hyderabad-Karnataka (or Kalyana Karnataka). This is why all three parties have their own strongholds.
However, the exit poll data suggests something has changed this time. Barring Coastal Karnataka, which has only 19 seats, Congress is a leading party across all remaining regions despite not being a leading party among all the social groups.
ktaka_groups_1.jpg

One thing that stands out, at least as per the exit poll numbers, is that the caste/community matrix is the same for the state as a whole and in individual regions. Parties have more-or-less gotten the same fraction of votes from their usual support bases with minor variances.

Coastal Karnataka: The BJP will lead in this region among all the major caste groups except Kurubas. Among minorities like Christians and Muslims, the Congress has a massive lead over the BJP here. What’s interesting is that while the Congress will get the most SC votes, in Coastal Karnataka, the BJP -- not the Congress -- will enjoy greater support from them.
Among the forward castes, the BJP has a huge 51 per cent lead over the Congress: 76 per cent have thrown their support behind the BJP, while only 15 per cent will go with the Congress. Also, in this region, the BJP is more popular among women, with a 13 per cent lead over the Congress.
Central Karnataka: Here, the Congress is ahead among SCs, STs, Kurubas, and Muslims, while the BJP is ahead among Vokkaligas, OBCs, Lingayats, and upper castes.
Bengaluru: A highly urbanised region with a mix of communities, here again, the BJP will largely lead among OBCs, Lingayats, and upper castes. On the other hand, the Congress will lead among SCs, STs, Kurubas, and Muslims. This is the region where Congress has a 10 per cent lead over the BJP among women. Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi having campaigned a lot in this region, the BJP may still trail behind the Congress.
coastal_graphics.jpg


Hyderabad-Karnataka: This region has the highest SC concentration. It is a Congress bastion and this time its support base here has increased. Among the SCs, Congress support is double that of the BJP. Fifty-six per cent of the SCs have supported the Congress as per the exit poll, while the BJP will get only 28 per cent support here. However, even in this region, the BJP has done well among Lingayats, OBCs, Marathas, and upper castes.
Mumbai (or Kittur) Karnataka: A BJP stronghold because of a high concentration of Lingayats and Marathas, this region will see the BJP lead among all major communities except SCs, Kurubas, and Muslims. Among Lingayats, Marathas, and OBCs, the BJP is more popular than the Congress. In fact, the saffron party will get almost double the Congress votes among Marathas and OBCs, and triple among Lingayats. This region is also significant for the BJP as the party is expected to get more than 40 per cent of women’s support here.
Old Mysuru: The largest region in the state with 64 Assembly seats, Old Mysuru, as mentioned before, has a high Vokkaliga concentration. According to the exit poll, 52 per cent of Vokkaligas will support the JD(S) while 23 and 21 per cent will vote for the Congress and the BJP respectively. Once again, the Congress here is ahead among its traditional support base of Kurubas, SCs, STs, and Muslims. And the BJP is ahead among Lingayats and upper castes. Among the OBCs, both the BJP and the Congress are neck and neck.

Karnataka results

From ECI via NielsenIQ
224 seats · 113 for majority

PartiesTotal seatsSeats wonSeats leadingGain/Loss


INC		1361306+53


BJP		65605-39


JD(S)		19190-15

Others		440+1

Congress has won absolute majority.

Lessons to be learned:

1. Ruling party accepts defeat gracefully without any complains.
2. Opposition doesn't blame electronic voting machines when they win. They blame Modi.
3. Results are out within few hours of start of counting.
4. Every vote polled has a paper trail which is cross checked randomly to ensure hundred percent accuracy.
5. Modi and RSS and Hindutva are not as powerful as this Chooran is sold in Pakistan.

Western media will still rate Indian Media, Election-process, Democracy and Equality of citizens, below sub-zero level. In spite of BJP losing state elections in two major states.
 
Do you have all these imgs from 2015 saved on your computer
www.theguardian.com

Indian PM Narendra Modi 'appalled' by temple built to worship him

BJP leader says Gujarat shrine, which includes seated statue of him, contradicts Indian traditions
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

NO SAAR I WAS DOINGS THE NEEDFULS GOOGLEJEETED "SLAVE-BRAINED PAZEETS BUILDING TEMPLES FOR RANDOM THINGS" AND COPY PASTED PICTURES HERE

5. Modi and RSS and Hindutva are not as powerful as this Chooran is sold in Pakistan.
BJP loses provincial election = RSS AND HINDUTVA NOT POWERFUL SAAR

Pajeets are so shameless in their attempt to launder radical H barbarity in whatever way possible lol. Also, what sort of "Chooran" is sold in Pakistan about Modi and RSS? Lets see some examples of what Pakistanis are being told about India by our leaders.
 
NO SAAR I WAS DOINGS THE NEEDFULS GOOGLEJEETED "SLAVE-BRAINED PAZEETS BUILDING TEMPLES FOR RANDOM THINGS" AND COPY PASTED PICTURES HERE
Its BJP State Govt that lost it due to in-competence than Congress's strength. As a resident of Karnataka, I can only say that BJP Karnataka Govt failed in all developement promises that they made and they got booted out. Infact, this is one of the most in-competent State Govts in whole India. This is what is democracy is all about . But, in National Elections, all votes would go to BJP, just like it happenned before. Nobody trust congress at center
 
Ruling party was saying opposition party was the party of terror in the run-up to the election. Why did they accept defeat gracefully if the terrorist party just got voted into power?
In India, when any ruling party is voted out, then results are accepted gracefully.

Not like U.S. where courts take weeks to pronounce the winner. And loser never accept the defeat.

btw your country takes the cake, where winner is selected before the election charade.
 

