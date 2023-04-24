Karnataka: BJP Government drops hundreds of criminal charges related to hate speech and rioting

haven't read the article but
govt cant drop cases
looks like they got good lawyers who found loopholes or cracks in the legality of those
they could "withdraw" criminal complaints aka cases in case they filed them to begin with, but
friendly sanghi judges maybe
happens in the US a lot, most famously in their supreme court bench where there's a few libs and a few cons.. which is why Trump fought so hard to puch that Kavanaugh guy and that lady through
supreme courts do more than rule on a nation's most important high profile cases, they set precedents for DECADES to come.