Karnataka: BJP Government drops hundreds of criminal charges related to hate speech and rioting

Jun 16, 2022
hatehs said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1650067266527178753
haven't read the article but

govt cant drop cases

looks like they got good lawyers who found loopholes or cracks in the legality of those

they could "withdraw" criminal complaints aka cases in case they filed them to begin with, but

friendly sanghi judges maybe

happens in the US a lot, most famously in their supreme court bench where there's a few libs and a few cons.. which is why Trump fought so hard to puch that Kavanaugh guy and that lady through

supreme courts do more than rule on a nation's most important high profile cases, they set precedents for DECADES to come.
 

