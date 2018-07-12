Karma,s a b@@ch aint she :D

Section 144 for PTI only? October 31, 2016 | by Ashraf Javed LAHORE - Authorities yesterday facilitated different religious and political organisations in staging rallies and protest demonstrations in Lahore, one day after the provincial government “strictly” banned gathering of four or more people across the province. Defying Section-144 yesterday, two religio-political parties - Jamat-e-Islami and Jamiat Ahle-Hadith Pakistan - and government workers united under the banner of Water Management Employees Union staged massive rallies on Wahdat Road, Chowk Yadgar, and Davis Road respectively. City police and the district administration not only provided security cover to the violators but also gave protocol and freehand to their leaders. The rallies continued for several hours, creating mess for motorists as police played the role of silent spectators. More interestingly, no other political party or group was allowed to take out rally or stage protest demonstration in Lahore since the provincial government has imposed section 144. The law, which bans gathering of four or more people across the province, is being implemented amid growing political unrest in the country. This purely political move has been put into practice across the province after several years. The Jamaat-e-Islami’s rally was held under the slogan “Corruption free Pakistan” which was addressed by JI amir Siraj-ul-Haq, Secretary Liaquat Baloch, and other leaders of chapter of the party. Thousands of people from all across the province attended the rally on Lahore’s Wahdat Road. Farooq Chohan, a spokesperson for the religio-political party, said that they had got “written permission” from the district administration two weeks ago. He also claimed that the religio-political party took out the rally on the Wahdat Road as the three-day annual congregation concluded at Wahdat Colony ground. To me personally, he said, the section 144 was imposed for the PTI workers only. “We are not in a do or die like situation for this government. We are not a problem for the government. This section (law) is only meant for PTI workers”. The JI spokesman also thanked the police and district administration for extending full-cooperation to them. According to Chohan, the police and district administration did not take notice of the violation of the section 144 in Lahore yesterday. A senior government official said that JI was not given any permission for the rally. The official while requesting anonymity said that the party was given permission for the three day congregation only. When contacted, the Lahore district coordination officer was unavailable for his comments. The Punjab government on Saturday imposed Section-144, banning assembly of four or more people across the province. The ban which came into effect on Saturday midnight will remain valid till November 8. Under section 144, public gathering of more than five people would be considered violation of the section. Display and carrying of weapons is also banned under the section. No one would be allowed to remove the blockades placed by the police. According to a notification issued by the Home Department, violators of the ban will be dealt with strictly. The rare move comes days after the district administration in Islamabad imposed Section-144 in the federal capital, prohibiting public gatherings barely one week before the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Islamabad lockdown plans. The decision follows clashes between opposition protestors and police in Islamabad. Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have strongly condemned the ban. Dozens of PTI workers were detained by Islamabad police on charges of violation of Section 144. On the other hand, this move has put the provincial police into hot waters. While the ban on protests will ensure trouble-free movement of vehicular traffic in the big cities, the police will have to get ready to face more law and order like situation in case of possible crackdown on violators. In Lahore, the police have to handle at least 10-15 “law and order like situations” on a daily basis. City’s main artery, The Mall, becomes the most suitable place for protesters. People from all over the province prefer to stage sit-ins and protest demonstrations in the metropolis to get noticed. Such everyday demonstrations are causing huge losses to businesses, local traders say. Farmers, workers, and government employees frequently throng to the capital from other districts to get their protest registered. Faisal Chowk on the Mall road, Lahore Press Club, Liberty Market roundabout, Shahdara More, Kahna bust-stop, and the Thokar Niaz Baig are the key spots which are regularly occupied by the agitators. Before imposition of section 144, the police had to play the role of a “silent spectator” due to one or the other reason. As protesters defy the ban on Mall Road, the government and the police have to negotiate with them for several days to get the roads cleared. Many parts of the provincial metropolis witness worst traffic mess when police block busy roads. When the Mall Road is blocked, the wardens divert the traffic to alternative routes. The practice causes worst traffic jumbles in the areas of Civil Lines, Garhi Shahu, Racecourse, Qila Gujjar Singh, Lower Mall, Samanabad, Lytton Road, and Lower Mall, and Mozang. Also, commuters on Ferozepur Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, and Davis Road are got stuck in the traffic mess. Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan called on his party workers to lay siege to Islamabad on Nov 2 until Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resigns or presents himself for accountability in the backdrop of the Panama Papers leaks. Precisely, the provincial government has no justification to impose section 144 in the Punjab province if the authorities are unable to implement the ban fully. And this ban should be for all people and parties of the province. However, it seemed that the ban has been imposed only for PTI workers since other groups and parties are free to stage rallies and protests.