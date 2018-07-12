/ Register

Karma,s a b@@ch aint she :D

    Section 144 for PTI only?

    October 31, 2016

    |
    by Ashraf Javed

    [​IMG]



    LAHORE - Authorities yesterday facilitated different religious and political organisations in staging rallies and protest demonstrations in Lahore, one day after the provincial government “strictly” banned gathering of four or more people across the province.

    Defying Section-144 yesterday, two religio-political parties - Jamat-e-Islami and Jamiat Ahle-Hadith Pakistan - and government workers united under the banner of Water Management Employees Union staged massive rallies on Wahdat Road, Chowk Yadgar, and Davis Road respectively.

    City police and the district administration not only provided security cover to the violators but also gave protocol and freehand to their leaders. The rallies continued for several hours, creating mess for motorists as police played the role of silent spectators.

    More interestingly, no other political party or group was allowed to take out rally or stage protest demonstration in Lahore since the provincial government has imposed section 144. The law, which bans gathering of four or more people across the province, is being implemented amid growing political unrest in the country. This purely political move has been put into practice across the province after several years.

    The Jamaat-e-Islami’s rally was held under the slogan “Corruption free Pakistan” which was addressed by JI amir Siraj-ul-Haq, Secretary Liaquat Baloch, and other leaders of chapter of the party. Thousands of people from all across the province attended the rally on Lahore’s Wahdat Road.

    Farooq Chohan, a spokesperson for the religio-political party, said that they had got “written permission” from the district administration two weeks ago. He also claimed that the religio-political party took out the rally on the Wahdat Road as the three-day annual congregation concluded at Wahdat Colony ground.

    To me personally, he said, the section 144 was imposed for the PTI workers only. “We are not in a do or die like situation for this government. We are not a problem for the government. This section (law) is only meant for PTI workers”. The JI spokesman also thanked the police and district administration for extending full-cooperation to them.

    According to Chohan, the police and district administration did not take notice of the violation of the section 144 in Lahore yesterday.

    A senior government official said that JI was not given any permission for the rally. The official while requesting anonymity said that the party was given permission for the three day congregation only. When contacted, the Lahore district coordination officer was unavailable for his comments.

    The Punjab government on Saturday imposed Section-144, banning assembly of four or more people across the province. The ban which came into effect on Saturday midnight will remain valid till November 8.

    Under section 144, public gathering of more than five people would be considered violation of the section. Display and carrying of weapons is also banned under the section. No one would be allowed to remove the blockades placed by the police.

    According to a notification issued by the Home Department, violators of the ban will be dealt with strictly.

    The rare move comes days after the district administration in Islamabad imposed Section-144 in the federal capital, prohibiting public gatherings barely one week before the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Islamabad lockdown plans.

    The decision follows clashes between opposition protestors and police in Islamabad. Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have strongly condemned the ban. Dozens of PTI workers were detained by Islamabad police on charges of violation of Section 144.

    On the other hand, this move has put the provincial police into hot waters. While the ban on protests will ensure trouble-free movement of vehicular traffic in the big cities, the police will have to get ready to face more law and order like situation in case of possible crackdown on violators.

    In Lahore, the police have to handle at least 10-15 “law and order like situations” on a daily basis. City’s main artery, The Mall, becomes the most suitable place for protesters. People from all over the province prefer to stage sit-ins and protest demonstrations in the metropolis to get noticed. Such everyday demonstrations are causing huge losses to businesses, local traders say.

    Farmers, workers, and government employees frequently throng to the capital from other districts to get their protest registered. Faisal Chowk on the Mall road, Lahore Press Club, Liberty Market roundabout, Shahdara More, Kahna bust-stop, and the Thokar Niaz Baig are the key spots which are regularly occupied by the agitators. Before imposition of section 144, the police had to play the role of a “silent spectator” due to one or the other reason. As protesters defy the ban on Mall Road, the government and the police have to negotiate with them for several days to get the roads cleared.

    Many parts of the provincial metropolis witness worst traffic mess when police block busy roads. When the Mall Road is blocked, the wardens divert the traffic to alternative routes. The practice causes worst traffic jumbles in the areas of Civil Lines, Garhi Shahu, Racecourse, Qila Gujjar Singh, Lower Mall, Samanabad, Lytton Road, and Lower Mall, and Mozang. Also, commuters on Ferozepur Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, and Davis Road are got stuck in the traffic mess.

    Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan called on his party workers to lay siege to Islamabad on Nov 2 until Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resigns or presents himself for accountability in the backdrop of the Panama Papers leaks.

    Precisely, the provincial government has no justification to impose section 144 in the Punjab province if the authorities are unable to implement the ban fully. And this ban should be for all people and parties of the province. However, it seemed that the ban has been imposed only for PTI workers since other groups and parties are free to stage rallies and protests.

    https://nation.com.pk/31-Oct-2016/section-144-for-pti-only?version=amp&__twitter_impression=true

    Yeh tu hona hi tha.
     
    One day to go: Massive crackdown on the cards
    By Muhammad Shahzad / Owais Qarni
    Published: November 1, 2016
    SHARE TWEET EMAIL
    PTI workers facing problems from the police during their protest. PHOTO: PPI

    LAHORE / MULTAN: The Lahore police were planning for a massive, pre-dawn crackdown against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers getting ready to leave for Islamabad, just a day ahead of the party’s planned lockdown of the federal capital.

    To chalk out a strategy for the crackdown to be launched Monday night, the police high-ups held marathon consultations with divisional SPs where lists of PTI activists, workers and leaders prepared by special branch police and intelligence agencies were shared.

    Shahbaz warns Imran: apologise or face lawsuit




    [​IMG]
    To send out the instructions at police station-level, the divisional SPs later held meetings with SHOs and DSPs at their offices. Anti-riot equipment, including batons, helmets, tear gas guns, shells and protective jackets have been provided to police stations by the SP headquarters. Reserve police forces have also been called in to aid the local police.

    Extra contingents of police have been deployed at the exit points of Lahore at Shahdara Morr on GT Road and Babu Sabu Interchange on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway with containers already moved to the places.

    A senior police officer told The Express Tribune that they have not yet received instructions to shut down the motorway, but it is quite likely the government would issue the orders late night.

    Will show PM Nawaz what democracy is on Nov 2: Imran Khan


    The officer said the government issued orders to arrest PTI leaders as well as workers and activists under the Maintenance of Public Order.

    A PTI insider said all main leaders of the PTI had already left Lahore to avoid arrest with only Mehmoodur Rasheed and Shafqat Mehmood still in the city.

    PTI MPA Aslam Iqbal had earlier dodged police during a raid at his house and his office on Sunday night and left Lahore using Metro train to reach Shahdara, before leaving for Islamabad.

    Late Sunday night, Lahore police had arrested more than 160 PTI workers in surprise raids across the city. The PTI claimed that 30 activists were arrested from Civil Lines Division, 17 from Iqbal Town, 15 from City Division, 35 from Saddar, 37 from Model Town and 30 from Cantt.

    Ready for action: ‘Don’t you dare arrest Imran Khan!’

    Police also raided the houses of PML-Q leaders Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Amjad Chaudhry and Khawaza Tahir Zia as well as former Punjab governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. Sarwar was not present at his house and police left after questioning his employees.

    PTI Multan President Ijaz Janjua said 1,800 PTI workers have been arrested by police in Multan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Vehari, Sahiwal, Khanewal and Pakpattan. Many more have fled their houses after arrest orders were issued by the PML-N government and police are manhandling travellers on every bus going out of the cities.

    Published in The Express Tribune, November 1st , 2016.


    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
    Violation Of Section 144: Over 40 PTI workers sent to jail
    By Our Correspondent
    Published: October 29, 2016
    0SHARES
    SHARE TWEET EMAIL
    ISLAMABAD: Judicial magistrates on Friday sent over 40 workers and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who had been arrested for violating Section 144 to Adiala Jail on judicial remand. Golra police had arrested 37 PTI workers for gathering and holding a convention in Sector E-11/4 while the Kohsar police arrested six for taking out a rally in F-7 Markaz on Thursday evening. Police said Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar were leading around 200 to 250 party workers. Police told the protesters that all kinds of rallies and gatherings of five or more persons at any public place in Islamabad had been banned by the district magistrate under Section 144 and requested them to disperse. However, when the protesters did not disperse, police started arresting them. The 43 workers have been booked for violating orders of a public servant.

    Published in The Express Tribune, October 29th, 2016.


    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
    @Tameem @BHarwana @django @PakSword
     
    Bhai it is section 144 why people violate it?
     
    These latch ditch efforts are all but futile, the game is truly up for this parasite of a clan.Kudos Zibago
     
    Ye dharney jamhoriyat ko derail karney key liye beyroni kuwaton ki imma par kiye ja rahey hain awam dharno ki siyasat mustarad kar chuki hy (read in Ranasanullah,s accent):angel:

    There are old stories when 144 was used against pti now its being used against them ha the same law they implemented against others :D
     
    Yeh wala dharna maat karna.
    Nawaz Awam janti hai Raaz
     
