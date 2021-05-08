What's new

Karl Rock says Jai Hind in Pakistan

V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
1,145
-31
904
Country
India
Location
India
Really impressed with his love for India...even many indians dont dare do that in pak...see how the chaiwala is provoking him to say tea is fantastic but karl refused.
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
10,257
2
20,144
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Vikki said:
Really impressed with his love for India...even many indians dont dare do that in pak...see how the chaiwala is provoking him to say tea is fantastic but karl refused.
Click to expand...
He should thank his stars he was not in a fascist country like India otherwise he would have been arrested if the Lynch mob had not gotten him first. Pakistanis are not insecure like the caveman across the border to kill people over slogans.

www.hindustantimes.com

2 detained for shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans hours before R-Day

A PCR call was received at around 1 am at Tughlaq Road police station reporting that some people were shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans near Khan Market metro station
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 
K

kursed

FULL MEMBER
Mar 21, 2007
844
10
2,048
I don't care, I don't mind! Exactly. The proper answer from a non-fascist nation, now try that in India. LOL! Indians like to project their insecurities on Pakistanis, thinking we behave like them with fellow beings. We don't. The difference cannot be more stark.
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
34,406
359
70,785
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Karl is better off trying this in a country with vulnerable egos and associated inferiority complex. Most Pakistanis will simply be “good for you man” and let such irrelevance be.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
14,452
-3
23,491
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Vikki said:
Really impressed with his love for India...even many indians dont dare do that in pak...see how the chaiwala is provoking him to say tea is fantastic but karl refused.
Click to expand...



Because he said "jai hind" in Pakistan, india is now the undisputed superpower of the world, surpassing both america and China...........congratulations to all indians. The moment you have been waiting for, for the last 5000 years has finally arrived.............. :disagree:
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,682
8
11,787
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jai Hind-sight Indians.

Couldn't gather due to skewed sense of pride that saying this in Pakistan gives more brownie points to Pakistan actually, w.r.t tolerance, compassion and care.

In India, would have been arrested with treason charges, if not lynched by the hindutvadis ruling India.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,770
36
17,543
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Vikki said:
Really impressed with his love for India...even many indians dont dare do that in pak...see how the chaiwala is provoking him to say tea is fantastic but karl refused.
Click to expand...
This here is the crux of the issue. Indians think saying Jai Hind in Pakistan is offensive, but its not.

We're not bigoted against any country in the way you guys hate Pakistan.

You're on a Pakistani defence forum, sign off every post with Jai Hind, see if anyone bat's an eyelid. It's your country, express love for it.
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
4,229
7
5,339
Lol. This is his “I am being chased by ISI” moment for his second trip. His way to ensure safety before returning to the facist country, same as he did just before returning last time.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,682
8
11,787
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dalit said:
Don't worry. We won't lynch him.
Click to expand...

The other side of the border reciprocity.



RIGHTS

After 110 Days in Jail for Saying 'Pakistan Zindabad,' 19-Year-Old Activist Gets 'Default Bail'
Amulya was booked for sedition along with other charges of the Indian Penal Code. Ninety days later, there has been no charge sheet.


thewire.in

After 110 Days in Jail for Saying 'Pakistan Zindabad,' 19-Year-Old Activist Gets 'Default Bail'

Amulya was booked for sedition along with other charges of the Indian Penal Code. Ninety days later, there has been no charge sheet.
thewire.in thewire.in



www.hindustantimes.com

2 detained for shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans hours before R-Day

A PCR call was received at around 1 am at Tughlaq Road police station reporting that some people were shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans near Khan Market metro station
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com






The hardwired hatred taking its toll.


www.outlookindia.com

In Video, Man Thrashed, Forced To Raise 'Pakistan Murdabad’ Slogan In Delhi

The accused has been identified as Ajay Goswami, a resident of Old Garhi Mendu village
www.outlookindia.com www.outlookindia.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 5, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom