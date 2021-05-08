Karl Rock says Jai Hind in Pakistan

Vikki said: even many indians dont dare do that in pak...see how the chaiwala is provoking him to say tea is fantastic but karl refused.

Really impressed with his love for India.....see how the chaiwala is provoking him to say tea is fantastic but karl refused. Click to expand...

This here is the crux of the issue. Indians think saying Jai Hind in Pakistan is offensive, but its not.We're not bigoted against any country in the way you guys hate Pakistan.You're on a Pakistani defence forum, sign off every post with Jai Hind, see if anyone bat's an eyelid. It's your country, express love for it.