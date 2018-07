Kargil war hero’s father continues to give financial aid to Kashmir girl

Captain Vijyant Thapar, who was awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously for gallantry during the 1999 war, had grown to be fond of a local girl, Ruksana. She was six-years-old at the time and lived near the army unit where he was posted. The Captain had decided to provide monetary support to the girl after her father was killed by terrorists.