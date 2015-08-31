What's new

Kargil : Indian Army's operation "Vijay" was ineffective

from the horse's mouth...



"Sharif was reluctant to withdraw before the meeting with Clinton was announced (again, his problem was maintaining face); but after I insisted, he finally came around and he ordered the withdrawal. We set up a meeting with Clinton in July."


The US version of Kargil

The writer is a senior Washington-based Pakistani journalist President General Pervez Musharraf has reignited the explosive and controversial issue of Kargil by making direct and categorical...
this should any doubt that indian army was effective..... as shown it's poor performance in recent times, they were totally incompetent in driving out the superb North light Infantry...
 
There is no mention of Indian action in the op.i will sum up what's in the op

"According to him America intervened decisively in 1999 to end the Kargil stalemate between India and Pakistan and provided a face saving exit to Nawaz Sharif. General Pervez Musharraf, according to Zinni, "encouraged the then PM to hear out the US withdrawal proposal". When Kargil took place General Zinni was sent on a special mission to Pakistan by President Bill Clinton."

But some how a genius came up with the incompetence of India. :-)
 
well, DUH! There's a reason why the highest peak in kargil point 5353 is still firmly under Pakistan's control. I've always maintained that at the end of the day, Pakistan won, walked away with the upper hand in the battle with the highest peak in its control that over shadow practically all the hills in the region along with the lone, single high way that supplies the indiane of siachin. indians can put all the linguistic gymnastics, twists and turns they want, it doesn't change the fact that the indian army lost a major strategic peak and couldn't get it back even if they shit themselves in their camo pants trying (and they did shit themselves).
 
