Kargil : Indian Army's operation "Vijay" was ineffective

from the horse's mouth...
"Sharif was reluctant to withdraw before the meeting with Clinton was announced (again, his problem was maintaining face); but after I insisted, he finally came around and he ordered the withdrawal. We set up a meeting with Clinton in July."
this should any doubt that indian army was effective..... as shown it's poor performance in recent times, they were totally incompetent in driving out the superb North light Infantry...
The US version of Kargil
The writer is a senior Washington-based Pakistani journalist President General Pervez Musharraf has reignited the explosive and controversial issue of Kargil by making direct and categorical...
