Karbala, the persuasion to good and dissuasion to evil

tragedy of Karbala

Hussain sealed his protest with his blood and the blood of the small number of his companions who fell fighting, under heaviest odds, against hordes of state mercenaries. He willingly suffered all those tyranny and persecution. The battle of Karbala was a clash not between personalities but between two principles; love of truth against lust for power; passion for justice against perversity of tyranny.

establishment of the truth and justice

One who enjoins good and forbids wrong is vicegerent of Allah, Book of Allah and the Messenger of Allah on the earth

Indeed, I have not risen to do mischief, neither as an adventurer, nor to cause corruption and tyranny. I have risen up solely to seek the reform of the Ummah of my grandfather (PBUH). I want to command what is good and stop what is wrong, and (in this) I follow the conduct of my grandfather and my father, Ali Ibn Ab Talib (A.S.).

lessons of sacrifice, religiosity, valour, equality and equity, uprising for God, love and affection

The sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S.) and Prophet Ismail (A.S.) was only a trial and the reason why Allah willed it was to prove the great perseverance, strength of character and magnanimity of the Apostleships of Ibrahim (A.S.) and Ismail (A.S.) . Having fulfilled the command of Allah they proved to have the incredible virtues of piety to be the forefathers of the ones destined to offer the ‘GREAT SACRIFICE’. Besides, Allah wanted to ransom the sacrifice of Prophet Ismail (A.S.) and predict the imminent ‘GREAT SACRIFICE’.

When the day of Ashura dawned the situation was very critical for the religion of Islam. Imam Hussain (A.S.) stood as the successor and the representative of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)-the Seal of all Prophets, while Yazid was asking him to swear allegiance of the pure Apostleships of all the 1,24,000 Prophets who had strived for the religion of Allah, to submit to him and his evil ways.



Imam Hussain (A.S.) was the testamentary trustee and the inheritor of the virtues of all the Prophets; while Yazid wanted to annihilate Islam by pressurizing such a personality like Imam Hussain (A.S.) to swear allegiance to an evil man like himself. It was the question of the life and death of the faith, Islam; while the efforts and strivings of all the Prophets depended on Imam Hussain (A.S.).



Thus in his valiant, undaunted stance Imam Hussain (A.S.) fearlessly gave away his brothers, sons, friends and companions and then his own life, but saved the religion of Islam and the strivings, hardships, work, labours and exertions of all the Prophets, thus reviving and rekindling the extinguishing embers of Islam and qualifying as ‘THE GREAT SACRIFICE’.

It is all because of the sacrifices of the companions of Imam Hussain (A.S.) and Bani Hashim.

Those who died committed a Hussaini act. Those who remain must perform a Zainabi act. Otherwise, they are Yazids