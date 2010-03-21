What's new

Karakorum - 8 (K-8) | Jet Trainer Aircraft.

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
31,761
63
32,831
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Recently the Venazuelans weaponzied the plane , what weapons can this plane carry did they had a special weapons firing installed for it ?

Becasue we normally don't use it for any military operations

 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
31,761
63
32,831
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Well is it more suitable for ground missions vs rouge elements ?

Can a gun be mounded on this plane ? Machine gun etc or Guided ammunition ?

I noticed egypt have like 200 of these trainers one of the biggest operators of this platform , its used by many country very successful platform

83d7240b08c9e685724104c8ecf311e4.jpg


It would be ideal to use smart bombs on this plane for ground operations if used for mission ?

How did the Venezuelans managed to put missiles on the plane can we put any of our missiles on this craft ?
 
Last edited:
A

Arik

FULL MEMBER
Dec 16, 2009
224
0
89
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
Recently the Venazuelans weaponzied the plane , what weapons can this plane carry did they had a special weapons firing installed for it ?

Becasue we normally don't use it for any military operations
Click to expand...
All trainers can carry weapons to a certain extent,they don't have to be modified.
 
umair86

umair86

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2010
175
0
77
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Its a good trainer only needs a bit more engine thrust and 30 degree wing sweep to give it a feel of a lead in fighter trainer.
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
15,831
7
17,962
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
Recently the Venazuelans weaponzied the plane , what weapons can this plane carry did they had a special weapons firing installed for it ?

Becasue we normally don't use it for any military operations
Click to expand...
K-8s can carry weapons on its 5 hard points. But those mostly include unguided rockets, unguided bombs, and also pl-5 and pl-7 for air to air role. Here is a link:

Hongdu JL-8 - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
bhagat China to Sell Bolivia 6 Karakorum Combat Jets World Affairs 3
bananarepublic Im Schatten Des Karakorum, documentary 1955 Pakistan Tourism 0
Philip the Arab Could K-8 Karakorum work as BVRAAM carrier for JF-17? Pakistan Air Force 118
Meengla German Couple on the Karakorum Highway (English Subtitles) Pakistan Tourism 3
N.Siddiqui Incredible heli skiing on the Karakorum Mountains Pakistan, with Marco Alverà, Carlo d'Amelio Pakistan Tourism 1
N.Siddiqui Cycling Karakorum highway Pakistan, by Joaquim Casanovas Pakistan Tourism 5
American Eagle View from Badabur ex-USAF now PAF Officers Club of Karakorum Mountains World Affairs 7
Serpentine Third Iranian climber confirmed dead in Pakistan's Karakorum Iranian Defence Forum 23
Last Hope Pakistan's first ever Heli-Ski event at Karakorum Social & Current Events 13
SHAMK9 Paragliding over Karakorum peaks Members Club 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top