1. It's not a gift, it's their bloody duty.



2. I know this place. While the construction was ongoing, the diversions were so pathetic that it took over 1 hour to get to the distance which took 10 minutes. It was pathetic.



3. It's just a freaking underpass on Shaheed-e-Millat road, it covers literally the distance between 2 or 3 signal intersections I think. Do you think Karachi's whole traffic problem is solved. If this one project took them more than a fucking year to complete, then how long will it take for them to deal with any of Karachi's problems!



Na shukri awam, and work like a jinn, my ***. If you don't live in Karachi, you keep it shut. It's much better in Punjab, multan has it better!







I love how you change colors so fast.



From calling it a great gift from PTI, to saying work like a jinn.



You suddenly went back on everything because the PTI was replaced with PPP. U turn masters just like their leader.

Click to expand...