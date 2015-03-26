Karachi’s Saddar – the highest tax-paying market in Pakistan

Karachi’s iconic Saddar market is the highest tax paying market in Pakistan, according to data shared by the Federal Board of Revenue for 2018.



Saddar has 72,339 tax filers, who collectively paid Rs77.2 billion in taxes for the fiscal year ended in June, 2018.



After Karachi’s Saddar, Islamabad’s Blue Area paid the highest amount in taxes at Rs40 billion with the total number of filers standing at 5,854.

The highest tax-paying market in the country’s second largest city, Lahore, was Multan Road, where 17,800 filers paid Rs11 billion in taxes.



FBR has compiled the data on the basis of the registered addresses of filers. Retail outlets have been reported as per the registered address of their head offices.​