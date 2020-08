Hi,This is latest coming in:-Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) & Former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Siraj Kassam Teli, urges to hand over Karachi to Army for five years.He is a smart chap. He may know this is not permanent solution but for time being, he may thinks this is the best solution.I also believe, Army can do wonders in Karachi. PPP Thugs don't have guts to challenge or play games with Army in Karachi. Imran played smartly here by inviting Army organization NDMA and FWO.Immi seriously needs to consider this apart from working on making Karachi a federal city in longer term.Watch this - source