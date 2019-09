The Karachi Donkey Races



Overview of the races

Why they're nicknamed 'The Wacky Races'

The Vehicles and Drivers

Tradition

Location

Those who come to the races

Who would become a contestant

Why do people take part in the Wacky Races?

What are the Karachi Races?



Why do the races happen?

Where do the Karachi races take place?

Who takes part in the races?

Are there any rules?

Why might the races be seen as a celebration?

To find the fittest man and beast in the city.

To celebrate a tradition from hundreds of years ago.

To bring people together.

To make profit from betting on the animal that wins the races.

To give people a chance to become known for their expertise and skill in cart-racing with the donkeys.

To provide a challenge for the competitors.

To give the newspapers and journalists something to write about.

Why might the races be seen as a bad idea?