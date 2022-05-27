What's new

Karachi's 'Botle Gali'

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
78,849
82
130,291
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,
Thus, every street and every neighborhood of Karachi has some speciality in it, but in these, Karachi's 'Botle Gali' is very famous for its name and work. This is a famous place of its own kind. As the name 'Botle gali' is evident. Sir, all kinds of bottles are sold here small large, long go of all shapes and sizes.

I don't know since when this street has become a bottle street because people have forgotten its real name long ago.

Many businesses are connected to this bottle street located in Aram Bagh area of Karachi. From household to house, garbage collectors, glass bottles sorting, size design of sorted bottles etc. further sorting then cleaning and then recycling of these bottles Buying means for the bottles in this street, it can be said that their world is also round.

Bottles leave here and go to their new journey then some people's business are connected with them and then the same bottles return to the same street after completing the journey.

Bottle Street on Lighthouse has a nationwide reputation as a hub for selling perfume chemicals and beautiful bottles in the city, this street sells beautiful and attractive glass bottles, locally used bottles Along with imported bottles, this street also sells used bottles imported from abroad which many enthusiasts buy and take them to decorate their homes.

Tasteful people buy beautiful bottle from this street and fill it with fragrance and perfume to present it to their friends and relatives as gifts, this street also sells artificial flavors added to aromas and drinks made from confectionery items Traditional biryani qurma and other food flavors are also sold which are used to enhance the aroma of food.

This street with bottle shops in the vicinity of Karachi's famous area of Aram Bagh which was known as 'Ram Bagh' before the division of the subcontinent is famous throughout the city for its importance. The bottles sold here contain water, juice, medicines, various foods Includes beautiful plastic and glass bottles of drinking liquids, chemicals, soda and perfumes of all sizes.

Other streets of Karachi are also known for their name and work, including Pital Gali, Mochi Gali, Sarafa Gali, and Dupatta Gali.


1653682593480.png






1653682090997.png



1653682124978.png




1653682331946.png




1653682393810.png




1653682530376.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
78,849
82
130,291
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,
1653684342897.png




1653684404543.png



By: Zain Ibrahim

In our very busy lives, there are things that barely get noticed. Things which hold the utmost importance that we fail to comprehend. One of these things, which we commonly use in our everyday life, is a ‘bottle’.

A Bottle holds a unique versatility in its usage. It can be used for containment purposes, for art, or like in the ancient times it was used to communicate messages. We can also say that a bottle can be used as a medium of communication. It tells us about our past, how we lived, and what kind of thinking we had during that period. This is one of the reasons why people in my city are passionate of colleting bottles.

This space tells a lot about culture. Botal Gali is a place, which undergoes a lot of transformation during different eras and occasions. Be it the holy month of Ramadan or festivities of light like Eid, this gali is always decorated by using various shape and sizes of bottles.

There is this one shopkeeper who is around the age of 70 and he was not willing to talk to people about his past and what he has experienced here in Botal Gali, and on the other hand there were some very friendly and inviting shopkeepers who really wanted to tell us more about this place.

Unfortunately, the main bottle market is shutting down due to the new itar industry that has been introduced to the market, which is replacing the old market.

Botal gali stands as a symbol of our heritage that needs to be protected.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
4,737
2
5,684
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ghazi52 said:
.,.,
Thus, every street and every neighborhood of Karachi has some speciality in it, but in these, Karachi's 'Botle Gali' is very famous for its name and work. This is a famous place of its own kind. As the name 'Botle gali' is evident. Sir, all kinds of bottles are sold here small large, long go of all shapes and sizes.

I don't know since when this street has become a bottle street because people have forgotten its real name long ago.

Many businesses are connected to this bottle street located in Aram Bagh area of Karachi. From household to house, garbage collectors, glass bottles sorting, size design of sorted bottles etc. further sorting then cleaning and then recycling of these bottles Buying means for the bottles in this street, it can be said that their world is also round.

Bottles leave here and go to their new journey then some people's business are connected with them and then the same bottles return to the same street after completing the journey.

Bottle Street on Lighthouse has a nationwide reputation as a hub for selling perfume chemicals and beautiful bottles in the city, this street sells beautiful and attractive glass bottles, locally used bottles Along with imported bottles, this street also sells used bottles imported from abroad which many enthusiasts buy and take them to decorate their homes.

Tasteful people buy beautiful bottle from this street and fill it with fragrance and perfume to present it to their friends and relatives as gifts, this street also sells artificial flavors added to aromas and drinks made from confectionery items Traditional biryani qurma and other food flavors are also sold which are used to enhance the aroma of food.

This street with bottle shops in the vicinity of Karachi's famous area of Aram Bagh which was known as 'Ram Bagh' before the division of the subcontinent is famous throughout the city for its importance. The bottles sold here contain water, juice, medicines, various foods Includes beautiful plastic and glass bottles of drinking liquids, chemicals, soda and perfumes of all sizes.

Other streets of Karachi are also known for their name and work, including Pital Gali, Mochi Gali, Sarafa Gali, and Dupatta Gali.


View attachment 848509





View attachment 848502


View attachment 848503



View attachment 848505



View attachment 848506



View attachment 848508
Click to expand...
Dhakkan gali bhi hai saathi
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
IS COOKING IN CLAY POTS THE NEW FOOD FAD?
Replies
13
Views
477
ghazi52
ghazi52
N.Siddiqui
Port Grand Karachi, Pakistan, built on the older reclaimed port bridge
Replies
1
Views
352
Maarkhoor
Maarkhoor
B
Sakshi Maharaj shares old picture from Bangladesh protest, urges Hindus to keep bow, arrows to fend off possible attack
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
Bilal9
Bilal9
P
Vietnam: Ganja with milk for sale
Replies
2
Views
263
Viva_Viet
Viva_Viet
ghazi52
16 Mouth Watering Street Foods in Lahore – Street Food is a King of Food
Replies
0
Views
436
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom