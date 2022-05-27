Karachi's 'Botle Gali'

.,.,Thus, every street and every neighborhood of Karachi has some speciality in it, but in these,is very famous for its name and work. This is a famous place of its own kind. As the name 'Botle gali' is evident. Sir, all kinds of bottles are sold here small large, long go of all shapes and sizes.I don't know since when this street has become a bottle street because people have forgotten its real name long ago.Many businesses are connected to this bottle street located in Aram Bagh area of Karachi. From household to house, garbage collectors, glass bottles sorting, size design of sorted bottles etc. further sorting then cleaning and then recycling of these bottles Buying means for the bottles in this street, it can be said that their world is also round.Bottles leave here and go to their new journey then some people's business are connected with them and then the same bottles return to the same street after completing the journey.Bottle Street on Lighthouse has a nationwide reputation as a hub for selling perfume chemicals and beautiful bottles in the city, this street sells beautiful and attractive glass bottles, locally used bottles Along with imported bottles, this street also sells used bottles imported from abroad which many enthusiasts buy and take them to decorate their homes.Tasteful people buy beautiful bottle from this street and fill it with fragrance and perfume to present it to their friends and relatives as gifts, this street also sells artificial flavors added to aromas and drinks made from confectionery items Traditional biryani qurma and other food flavors are also sold which are used to enhance the aroma of food.This street with bottle shops in the vicinity of Karachi's famous area of Aram Bagh which was known as 'Ram Bagh' before the division of the subcontinent is famous throughout the city for its importance. The bottles sold here contain water, juice, medicines, various foods Includes beautiful plastic and glass bottles of drinking liquids, chemicals, soda and perfumes of all sizes.Other streets of Karachi are also known for their name and work, including Pital Gali, Mochi Gali, Sarafa Gali, and Dupatta Gali.