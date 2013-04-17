Karachi’s Airship Hangar

​

Statistics:​ R101 (a) R101 (b) R101 (c) Length 735ft 735ft 777ft Diameter 131.3ft 131.3ft 131.3ft Speed 61.5mph 61.5mph 71mph Volume 4, 893, 740cft 4, 998, 501cft 5, 509, 753cft

The plans for the R101 were laid down as far back as 1924 when the Imperial Airship Scheme was proposed. The requirements included that a ship was proposed to take some 200 troops for the military or 5 fighter craft as an aerial aircraft carrier. It was noted that a larger ship of some 8 million cubic feet would be required however for initial plans two prototype ships of 5 million cft be constructed. It was decided that to aid with the school of thought and new ideas, one ship was contracted out to a private company and the other to be built at the Royal Airship Works in Cardington. The first ship, the R100, was built by a subsidiary of Vickers, the Airship Guarantee Company, at the shed at Howden in Yorkshire.The second prototype ship, the R101 again moved away from traditional lines of design. After some delays with the initial project, the scheme soon got underway when work on the ship began in 1926. The ship was to have many innovative design features and incorporating these within the ship was to cause some delay to the original completion date of 1927. However it must be remembered that this project was teh larges of it's kind ever undertaken in the world at that time. The largest ship which had been constructed at that time was the Graf Zeppelin, and that was based on the original design of the "LZ126" Los Angles, and a much smaller ship than was being constructed in Britain.On completion in October 1929 the ship was the largest man made object ever to fly. Following her initial trials, it was discovered that the original disposable lift was not as high as had been anticipated, it was agreed that the ship would need more disposable lift if the ship was to be a commercial success. It was agreed to let out the bracing wires holding the gas cells and so the overall volume and lifting capacity could be increased.After more trials, it was decided that more drastic action would be required to enhance the overall lift of the airship. During the winter of 1929 to 1930, the airship was brought in to the hangers and was then cut in half! This meant that an extra bay for another gas bag could be inserted and give more lift. This brought her volume up to a huge(see the R101c column in the statistics table).On a visit to Cardington in the Graf Zeppelin, Hugo Eckener was given a tour of the new ship and agreed that the R101 was from a new breed of exceptional ship. There was confidence in this new prototype which would lead to bigger ships, as planned in the R102 and R103.In 1930 a passenger was so confident in the proposed service that he had sent the Royal Airship Works £20,000 for one airship passage to New York in 1931. It was thought that the two ships could earn useful revenue over 1931-1932 with commercial operations.Even though the R101 was often quoted as seen as flying too low compared to the earlier Zeppelins which had reached some 20,000 during the war, is was advised that all commercial (non military airships) had to fly long range and to do this had to at a low level. Hence the ships were designed to do this. The best economical results were if a ship could maintain a height of 1,500ft. This was not only financially advantageous but would also "afford splendid views of the ground and sea". The Zeppelin Company had to adopt this policy with the LZ129 - Hindenburg, which would keep between 1,500 to 4,000 ft.