What's new

Karachiites their own enemies, says city police chief on rising crime rate

POPEYE-Sailor

POPEYE-Sailor

FULL MEMBER
Jan 15, 2006
1,593
-4
1,972
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
WHAT A JUSTIFICATION
Karachiites their own enemies, says city police chief on rising crime rate

People are worried sick about the rising crime rate in Karachi, with several citizens falling prey to robbers every day, but the city police chief thinks that the situation is not as bad as it is being made out to be.

Karachi police chief Jawed Alam Odho Friday, in a media talk at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), denied that crime was rising in the metropolis.

The city’s top cop visited the KCCI, where he heard about the reservations and problems traders were facing and assured them of full cooperation in solving them.

www.geo.tv

Karachiites their own enemies, says city police chief on rising crime rate

There is more crime in Lahore than in Karachi, Karachi police chief Jawed Alam Odho says
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv

These corrupt sindhis want karachi like this: I think karachi need antoher altaf hussain, we have no choice in this wild life..!

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=733532987724156



Watch

Original shows and popular videos in different categories from producers and creators you love
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com


https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=612605483816943
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 6, 2016
2,918
3
6,626
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
half of the criminals are police or ppp worker. As a karachitie each day we hear news of mobile snatching.
Karachi is like Gotham city no one can save it unless ppp is finished.
 
python-000

python-000

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2017
1,839
-1
1,516
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
POPEYE-Sailor said:
WHAT A JUSTIFICATION
Karachiites their own enemies, says city police chief on rising crime rate

People are worried sick about the rising crime rate in Karachi, with several citizens falling prey to robbers every day, but the city police chief thinks that the situation is not as bad as it is being made out to be.

Karachi police chief Jawed Alam Odho Friday, in a media talk at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), denied that crime was rising in the metropolis.

The city’s top cop visited the KCCI, where he heard about the reservations and problems traders were facing and assured them of full cooperation in solving them.

www.geo.tv

Karachiites their own enemies, says city police chief on rising crime rate

There is more crime in Lahore than in Karachi, Karachi police chief Jawed Alam Odho says
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv

These corrupt sindhis want karachi like this: I think karachi need antoher altaf hussain, we have no choice in this wild life..!

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=733532987724156



Watch

Original shows and popular videos in different categories from producers and creators you love
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com


https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=612605483816943
Click to expand...
PPP (zardari Mafia Group) is the biggest enemy of Karachi people it is the biggest terrorist & criminals corrupt political & traitor Party of PAKISTAN who first Destroy Whole Sindh & now destroying Karachi & trying to create sectarian & ethnics crises by using (Shia Extremism & Sindhi cards) by are trying to hijack this whole Karachi City...
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

PaklovesTurkiye
PTI moves high court against rising street crimes across Karachi
Replies
4
Views
677
baqai
baqai
ghazi52
Karachi police chief Yaqoob Minhas removed abruptly, replaced with predecessor
Replies
0
Views
286
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
Fueled by gun violence, cities across the US are breaking all-time homicide records this year
Replies
3
Views
377
Oldman1
O
beijingwalker
'We've seen lifelong friends kill each other:' How a state capital became one of the deadliest US cities
Replies
8
Views
633
Beidou2020
B
beijingwalker
Crime is surging in US cities. Some say defunding the police will actually make it fall
Replies
0
Views
527
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom