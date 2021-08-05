Karachiites! Have you ever tried to look at PPP objectively?

Asalam Alikum,Born and bred Karachiite here. A Local Urdu Chap from Karachi.What was going in my head for days and days, I want to write here.was formed inShe is the OLDEST political party of Pakistan.Her Leader,, at one point, was hanged. Since then, she has extensive experience in fighting establishment here and there.It has her OWN pride and light. You can't deny that. Instead you can see it.Yes, there are EXTREME Corruption, nepotism and nasty moves by her, much at cost of country and Karachi/Hyderabad.But there can be some reasons behind it. For example:-PPP can win over SIndh easily without getting votes from Karachi, right? So why they should work in Karachi? On top of that, you have MQM constantly taunting and shouting on Sindh Government - often giving ethnic color to situations. Don't you think they will lose their will if there is any, to work in Khi?Now, Look at media coverage of PPP....Constant Negative Bombardment on them....well for right reasons often.PPP observes that nothing this sort of hostility exists in Punjab nor Punjab government ever faces such hostile opposition/media? This make them angry and frustrated and in result, they take their anger out on Khi/Hyderabad.What makes you think, considering above mentioned facts, that PPP - dominated by, will ever work for Karachi/Hyderabad?The funny thing is PML-N is literally same - just bit better in developing things here and there.Have you ever wondered why there are so many Urdu Walas in PPP? Some prominent names are:-Taj Haider,Shehla Raza,Murtaza WahabSharmila FaruqiThese all above dudes come on TV and are face of PPP on media...Ever thought about this?Now, there is aby Samaa TV - That it isto appointas administrator Karachi. It may not bring much change in Khi but it is definitely one heck of a move by PPP......Murtaza dude can talk really well on media and since he is Urdu Guy, PPP is hoping that Karachi media won't be as hostile to him as to other ethnicity or Sindhi.Are you not noticing something? The Karachi media hostility has DRASTICALLY dropped towards PPP after confirmed news of Murtaza getting appointed as administrator. I noticed it again and again.The BIG NAME Kamran Khan - who keeps a close eye on Karachi issues, was very cordial withMurtaza Wahab.Do you know whatof PPP said on Murtaza Wahab being appointed as administrator Karachi??He said this while giving interview to- Don't have video of that but I listened/watched that news bulletin.Here is another: Karachi dude -, Urdu chap has been made DC of Central Karachi - My hometown comes here. He is quite active on Twitter and my people are happy to see him over there. They can relate and feel ownership. He is already in touch with prominent Khi chaps.There arehere when it comes to Karachi/Hyderabad. People of Khi may like Imran Khan and have voted for him but that doesn't mean people here will like other ethnicites dominating Karachi politically. Karachi has seen ethnic violence and still is a sensitive city.PTI urgently needsto be her face in Karachi/Hyderabad to counter Murtaza Wahab....This isnot 2018 where people will vote whoever PTI brings forward in name of Imran Khan.PPP's these moves have confused PTI in Karachi.gainsof media thanof PTI Karachi. This is bad for PTIKarachi doesn't have nationalist groups but still we want to vouch for our guy to see if he canIf Young Bilawal wants to have a new start in Karachi then why cannot people of Karachi see him and judge him from new angle?Hating and criticizing PPP all the time? What did we get out of this? Did establishment help? Did anyone help? Instead we and MQM were just being used against PPP to neutralize her.....That was our total worth for Pakistani state till now. State still deals with PPP and COAS is having telephone call with Bilawal...Woah!We cannot fight PPP forever...We live in Sindh - cannot fight the party which has remained home party of Sindh for decades.Too much hostility b/w two - The third guy takes advantage of it and robs both. Happens in Pakistan and world all the time.I would like to fight for my rights but not at cost of my community is being used and fooled - I WILL HATE that.: I am a two times voter of PTI - waiting for Imran Khan to come into Sindh. I Don't like Feudals and want IK to get complete control over SIndh province......Sindhis vote for PPP because they don't have alternative. Yeah, that's true.PPP by and large - is a corrupt to core party but if they are giving respect to Karachiites - I say , we should take it....Putting all eggs in one basket is never a GOOD idea. PPP is a political reality in Sindh and will remain so for foreseeable future. Side with PTI but don't go overboard against PPP.We need to have a FRESH look at PPP and as far as PTI is concerned, she needs to introduce Urdu face here in Karachi if she wants Khi people/media attention. Introduce Mustafa Kamal - he may do magic for PTI as there is no one as competent as him when it comes to Karachi. He can do the work and also can talk on media well.