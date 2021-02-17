some say Khis share in Pakistan economy is a myth here are some numbers and some very valid questions i would like all our bros who belittle khi and people of karachi!heres my 2 cent:if bhadur fuajis dont stop supporting zardari and his gang and they dont change their old way of partbering with corrupts so they can make some money and live like kings after retirement (how petty) frustrations might end in separatist elements and patriotic boot lickers will start labeling rebels as indians!