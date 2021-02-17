What's new

some say Khis share in Pakistan economy is a myth here are some numbers and some very valid questions i would like all our bros who belittle khi and people of karachi!

heres my 2 cent:

if bhadur fuajis dont stop supporting zardari and his gang and they dont change their old way of partbering with corrupts so they can make some money and live like kings after retirement (how petty) frustrations might end in separatist elements and patriotic boot lickers will start labeling rebels as indians!
 
Again more lies by terrorist cult of Altafist. Same cult that think bhatta khors of Lalukhet pay more taxes then Punjab. You cannot reason with these people.
 
Again more lies by terrorist cult of Altafist. Same cult that think bhatta khors of Lalukhet pay more taxes then Punjab. You cannot reason with these people.
Then leave karachi ager itni phat ti hai sach sunnay se. link just sharing what actually the situation is. No drinking water, no public transport only few running on road due to which everyone force to buy their own transport. you cant even get single paper sign without bribe from sindh authority.
Ppl like you its in your blood jis thali mai khao ge wahi cheet karo ge.
 
Then leave karachi ager itni phat ti hai sach sunnay se. link just sharing what actually the situation is. No drinking water, no public transport only few running on road due to which everyone force to buy their own transport.
Ppl like you its in your blood jis thali mai khao ge wahi cheet karo ge.
Leave Karachi? You know when time comes who will have to leave Karachi and end up in arabian sea. See plight of Biharis in Bangladesh and repent and ask for forgiveness. Its only Pakistani state and Punjab that is keeping you lot safe from Sindhis.
 
some say Khis share in Pakistan economy is a myth here are some numbers and some very valid questions i would like all our bros who belittle khi and people of karachi!

heres my 2 cent:

if bhadur fuajis dont stop supporting zardari and his gang and they dont change their old way of partbering with corrupts so they can make some money and live like kings after retirement (how petty) frustrations might end in separatist elements and patriotic boot lickers will start labeling rebels as indians!
Establishment can strike a deal for Karachi while also not disturbing her relations with PPP...

Lets make a movement on that :)
 
Leave Karachi? You know when time comes who will have to leave Karachi and end up in arabian sea.
you will never know what time will bring aik thread se phat rahi tumhari baatei kartey ho. ausi train mai wapus jao ge dabba bhar ke jesay aye thai potli sar per latkaye
 
but still, Karachi needs better treatment that what its getting.
But blaming punjab/army for not imposing governor raj or civil war just to please Altafist cult is bit too much don't you think. MQM was the one that agreed with 18th amendment, it used to be biggest party in Karachi back then. But lets blame punjabis.
 
Again more lies by terrorist cult of Altafist. Same cult that think bhatta khors of Lalukhet pay more taxes then Punjab. You cannot reason with these people.
bhatta khor altaf a creation of army!
bhatta khor altafs terrorist armed by Gen Musharaf a great general of Army!
bhatta khor altafs terrorist cleansed by rangers and not hanged!!!

so mou keh golay na chalao zameeni haqaiq peh baat karo!
 
Leave Karachi? You know when time comes who will have to leave Karachi and end up in arabian sea. See plight of Biharis in Bangladesh and repent and ask for forgiveness. Its only Pakistani state and Punjab that is keeping you lot safe from Sindhis.
as if the state isnt protecting PPP. if it wasnt for them, PPP and your narrative would be finished.
 
But blaming punjab/army for not imposing governor raj or civil war just to please Altafist cult is bit too much don't you think. MQM was the one that agreed with 18th amendment, it used to be biggest party in Karachi back then. But lets blame punjabis.
oh bhai altaf altaf ka geet na gaao!

altaf toh app keh mushraf ka bhi ally tha!!!

app keh kayani ki party ppp ka bhi ally tha!!!

as for the assumption that karachi supports altaf toh bhai hum na toh IK ko khulay dil say vote dia kahan gaya altaf ya uska support!
 
you will never know what time will bring aik thread se phat rahi tumhari baatei kartey ho. ausi train mai wapus jao ge dabba bhar ke jesay aye thai potli sar per latkaye
You didn't quote my full post because truth hurts. We are well aware of dynamics of sindhi-muhajir and its only punjabi army that is keeping you safe.
 
Establishment can strike a deal for Karachi while also not disturbing her relations with PPP...

Lets make a movement on that :)
they will do anything to protect Zardari Military inc progresses under Zardari!

there a direct relation btw rise of Military Inc and rise of corruption and injustice in Pakistan!
 
But blaming punjab/army for not imposing governor raj or civil war just to please Altafist cult is bit too much don't you think. MQM was the one that agreed with 18th amendment, it used to be biggest party in Karachi back then. But lets blame punjabis.
currently pti is biggest party in karachi so could they change anything? 18th amendemt was going to passed no matter what.

moun ke fire karwa lo pdf per beth kar
You didn't quote my full post because truth hurts. We are well aware of dynamics of sindhi-muhajir and its only punjabi army that is keeping you safe.
you edit ur post later. safe from whom??
 
oh bhai altaf altaf ka geet na gaao!

altaf toh app keh mushraf ka bhi ally tha!!!

app keh kayani ki party ppp ka bhi ally tha!!!

as for the assumption that karachi supports altaf toh bhai hum na toh IK ko khulay dil say vote dia kahan gaya altaf ya uska support!
Musharraf was MQMite, under him terrorists of lalukhet were allowed to take over Karachi.
 
