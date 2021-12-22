Karachi will remain hostage to PPP ruling? What is in it for us? What's our future in this province/country? TV Anchor to PSP Mustafa Kamal

This Whole piece is worth watching. However, the words worth attention came from host atSo she actually meant that whether Karachi will remain hostage to PPP ruling? What is in it for us? What's our future in this province/country?Mind you...These words come from a woman who is apolitical (no political affiliation). In fact, she has no relations with politics and actually hosts social/cultural themes and topics. She is a trainer and motivational speaker as wellIn short, She belongs toHeck, she has hostedas well onIf the person like her can be so frustrated withinthen you can imagine the frustration of average Karachiites/Sindhis walking on streets?You guys will notice something - more and more media persons are now asking this question that how and unbelievably PPP is being allowed to rule in Sindh province forconsecutively - without any significant performance?Yesterday,(some call her anti establishment and pro democracy) also said something like that - PPP is been ruling for 13 years straight in Sindh province.Well Known Journalisthas been saying this for a while.The thing is new thoughts are being born as thiscontinues to getIt gives vibes that there are hand shakes being done somewhere behind the curtain. These thoughts are not good for country. PPP has never performed well and when people will think that PPP is being backed without any solid performance - people will get angry on her backer as well.I hope and pray that everyone gets their due rights and status in this country and all issues get resolved amicably.PPP is being madeand rest assured the- if ever to emerge in Pakistan - will come out of it soon.PPP's alternative in Sindh should be the only thing everyone must be looking for.Many had enough, now.