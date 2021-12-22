What's new

Karachi will remain hostage to PPP ruling? What is in it for us? What's our future in this province/country? TV Anchor to PSP Mustafa Kamal

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,986
9
17,017
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This Whole piece is worth watching. However, the words worth attention came from host at 16:30


Sindh per hukumat karney k liye tou Karachi k votes important hi nh hain - to humare pas kia motivation hai aur hum apna future kia dekhen agey?

So she actually meant that whether Karachi will remain hostage to PPP ruling? What is in it for us? What's our future in this province/country?

Mind you...These words come from a woman who is apolitical (no political affiliation). In fact, she has no relations with politics and actually hosts social/cultural themes and topics. She is a trainer and motivational speaker as well

In short, She belongs to Corporate Karachi.

Heck, she has hosted Independence Ceremonies as well on 14th August on national level.

If the person like her can be so frustrated with current status quo in Sindh Province then you can imagine the frustration of average Karachiites/Sindhis walking on streets?

You guys will notice something - more and more media persons are now asking this question that how and unbelievably PPP is being allowed to rule in Sindh province for 13 years consecutively - without any significant performance?

Yesterday, Asma Shirazi (some call her anti establishment and pro democracy) also said something like that - PPP is been ruling for 13 years straight in Sindh province.

Well Known Journalist Kamran Khan has been saying this for a while.

The thing is new thoughts are being born as this status quo in Sindh continues to get noticed.

It gives vibes that there are hand shakes being done somewhere behind the curtain. These thoughts are not good for country. PPP has never performed well and when people will think that PPP is being backed without any solid performance - people will get angry on her backer as well.

I hope and pray that everyone gets their due rights and status in this country and all issues get resolved amicably.

PPP is being made invincible and rest assured the next dinosaur - if ever to emerge in Pakistan - will come out of it soon.

PPP's alternative in Sindh should be the only thing everyone must be looking for.

Many had enough, now.
 
AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
7,194
-2
7,011
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
All. parties in karachi should join together to form 1 party and then do protest.

Jamat islami, mqm pakistan, pti karachi, mustafa kamaal party and all others.

And then there is hope.
 
P

pakpride00090

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
2,458
-2
4,698
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The only solution:- A militant ethno fascist Muhajir party that solely protects muhajir interest. Just like MQM but without extortion , killing and abduction of muhajir people.

This time they should join hands with Punjabis and do a deal with them to protect their interest.

Anything else is futile.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
62,367
5
50,130
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
AZ1 said:
All. parties in karachi should join together to form 1 party and then do protest.

Jamat islami, mqm pakistan, pti karachi, mustafa kamaal party and all others.

And then there is hope.
Click to expand...
Won't it be easier to just join the PPPP instead of making another 1 party monopoly like we have with PPP.

How about PPP vs PPPP?

There is always hope
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
10,491
14
12,147
Country
Pakistan
Location
Congo
PaklovesTurkiye said:
This Whole piece is worth watching. However, the words worth attention came from host at 16:30


Sindh per hukumat karney k liye tou Karachi k votes important hi nh hain - to humare pas kia motivation hai aur hum apna future kia dekhen agey?

So she actually meant that whether Karachi will remain hostage to PPP ruling? What is in it for us? What's our future in this province/country?

Mind you...These words come from a woman who is apolitical (no political affiliation). In fact, she has no relations with politics and actually hosts social/cultural themes and topics. She is a trainer and motivational speaker as well

In short, She belongs to Corporate Karachi.

Heck, she has hosted Independence Ceremonies as well on 14th August on national level.

If the person like her can be so frustrated with current status quo in Sindh Province then you can imagine the frustration of average Karachiites/Sindhis walking on streets?

You guys will notice something - more and more media persons are now asking this question that how and unbelievably PPP is being allowed to rule in Sindh province for 13 years consecutively - without any significant performance?

Yesterday, Asma Shirazi (some call her anti establishment and pro democracy) also said something like that - PPP is been ruling for 13 years straight in Sindh province.

Well Known Journalist Kamran Khan has been saying this for a while.

The thing is new thoughts are being born as this status quo in Sindh continues to get noticed.

It gives vibes that there are hand shakes being done somewhere behind the curtain. These thoughts are not good for country. PPP has never performed well and when people will think that PPP is being backed without any solid performance - people will get angry on her backer as well.

I hope and pray that everyone gets their due rights and status in this country and all issues get resolved amicably.

PPP is being made invincible and rest assured the next dinosaur - if ever to emerge in Pakistan - will come out of it soon.

PPP's alternative in Sindh should be the only thing everyone must be looking for.

Many had enough, now.
Click to expand...
Screenshot_20211222_135442_com.whatsapp.jpg

Police ki bherti Karachi k liay, ishtahar Sindhi main. Or chapa bhi sirf andron e Sindh akhbarat main.

I don't think k log sharafat se manaingy. Hamari sub se Bari ghalti MQM k khilaf hukumat ka sath dyna Tha.
 
P

pakpride00090

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
2,458
-2
4,698
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
M
fitpOsitive said:
View attachment 802640
Police ki bherti Karachi k liay, ishtahar Sindhi main. Or chapa bhi sirf andron e Sindh akhbarat main.

I don't think k log sharafat se manaingy. Hamari sub se Bari ghalti MQM k khilaf hukumat ka sath dyna Tha.
Click to expand...
Logon ko baat samjh arahi hai...

A reformed MQM must be brought back. Sindhi and Pashtuns ko sahi ka danda deti thi..... MQM ki sab se bari galti was going against its own people and unnecessarily pissing off punjabis/establishment.
 
AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
7,194
-2
7,011
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
El Sidd said:
Won't it be easier to just join the PPPP instead of making another 1 party monopoly like we have with PPP.

How about PPP vs PPPP?

There is always hope
Click to expand...
No it wouldnt help. Its about karachi and not for larkana.
 
P

pak-marine

ELITE MEMBER
May 3, 2009
11,534
-22
9,842
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
cant beat PPP vote PPP ... fck mqm , psp , ji and others they are failures full stop ! give ppp a chance
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
22,883
175
43,619
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Try to choose a leading title so that the reader may have an Idea before reading details. Let us not to become some click bait website seeking attention.
 
AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
7,194
-2
7,011
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
El Sidd said:
What about TLP? They won in Liyari last time around.

Why insist on chale chalaye kartoos?
Click to expand...
they didnt fire altogether. Har kisi ko leader banna hai apni party banai rakhi hai

While in anrdoni sindh only 1 party ppp
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom